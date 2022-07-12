Kotobukiya Unveils Full Transformers Megatron Bishoujo Statue

Kotobukiya opened pre-orders for the Megatron statue in its "Transformers Bishoujo " line on Monday. The full 1/7 scale statue depicts the iconic villain as a cool and intimidating beauty in a military uniform, and is expected to ship in February 2023.

The Optimus Prime statue opened pre-orders on June 30. Kotobukiya has earlier confirmed that a Bumblebee statue is also in the works. In addition, Kotobukiya held a surprise poll at its Anime Expo panel on July 3 to let attendees decide on the next character to get the Bishoujo treatment. Starscream won against Jazz and Soundwave.

The products will be available in overseas regions via international partners, but are a Kotobukiya shop exclusive within Japan.

Shunya Yamashita ( Dai - Shogun - Great Revolution ) designed the characters for Kotobukiya 's long-running " Bishoujo " series, which Kotobukiya first launched in 2009.

TRANSFORMERS and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. © 2022 Hasbro . All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro .

Source: Press Release