hololive's 1st English-speaking Male VTuber Group Debuts On July 22-23

Regis Altar, Magni Dezmond, Axel Syrios, Noir Vesper debut under HOLOSTARS English -TEMPUS-

Cover Corp announced the launch of its first English-speaking male Virtual YouTuber group, titled "HOLOSTARS English -TEMPUS-". The new talents Regis Altare, Magni Dezmond, Axel Syrios, and Noir Vesper commenced Twitter activities on Monday, and will make their streaming debuts on July 22-23.

They are part of the English-speaking version of hololive's HOLOSTARS spinoff group, which debuted its first generation talent in June 2019. Cover Corp describes the Adventurer's Guild TEMPUS as "The most popular pub in the downtown area, which became synonymous with the guild after TEMPUS was formed there and members of the guild began to assemble. The name symbolizes a turning point in the founding members' lives, as they look to resist the status quo and seek to change the world as adventurers."

In anticipation of the debut, HOLOSTARS English has released a story-based promotional video on its YouTube channel:

Further details about each talent is below:

Regis Altare is designed by Uta no Prince Sama and Fire Emblem: Three Houses character designer Chinatsu Kurahana . He is "the founder of Adventurer's Guild TEMPUS. The first-ever adventurer to set foot in Elysium, he dislikes stagnation and the status quo. He is childish at heart and generally bungles everything he touches, and yet he is inexplicably popular among his peers. His earnest straightforwardness may well lead to him being called a 'hero' one day."

Magni Dezmond is designed by Merchant From Babelheim manga artist Showichi Furumi. He is "Adventurer's Guild TEMPUS's publicist. He proclaims himself to be an alchemist, but nobody has ever seen him in action. Muddling the waters even further are his business ventures which take him all around Elysium. Nobody knows what his actual profession is. What does his 'alchemy' even consist of… making potions? The type of person who stares right into the abyss. Rumors say he will do anything it takes to uncover the truth behind the world, and that he's hiding a dark side to him."

Axel Syrios is designed by Fate/Grand Order character designer Ginka . He is "the chief of human resources in Adventurer's Guild TEMPUS. He is the owner of the combat arena, and a gladiator himself. He joined Tempus on a whim, only to take a real liking to it. Has always swiftly resolved any problems he has faced by sheer instinct, and thus considers himself somewhat of a doctor."

Noir Vesper is designed by Paradox Live The Animation character designer Kuniharu Komiya . He is "Adventurer's Guild TEMPUS's academic advisor. He also holds the posts of custodian and arch-scholar at the Grand Library. Logical and rational at all times, he doesn't lift a finger unless completely convinced by something. He has an aversion to sunlight due to spending too long cooped up, absorbed in his research."

The four members will hold a collaboration stream on July 23 at 8:00pm PST.

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. hololive English announced its first group of talents, "Myth", in September 2020; the second group, "Council", debuted in August 2021.

Source: Press Release