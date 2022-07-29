Pui Pui Molcar Gives Fans a Squeaky Toy to Enhance the Theater-Going Experience

For the start of Pui Pui Molcar 's second season, the show will be once again getting a theatrical release in Japan. Moviegoers will be able to watch one of the first two episodes of the new season along with all twelve episodes of the first. But more than that, everyone in the theater will receive a “Pui Pui Ball”—i.e., a Molcar-shaped squeaky toy—so that they can all make “Pui Pui” noises alongside the guinea pig cars on screen. Yes, you read that right. Viewers are encouraged to use their squeakers constantly throughout the film—which sounds both annoying to witness and incredibly fun to be a part of.

This is not the first time the people behind Pui Pui Molcar have done this. Two other sets of Pui Pui Balls were given away during the series' first run in theaters. And thanks to that you can get a closer look (and listen) to one in the video below.

Pui Pui Molcar will be back in theaters from September 23 through October 6. The first episode of the second season will be shown for the first week of showings while the second episode of the second season will be shown during the second week. It looks to be anything but a quiet, theater-going experience.

Source: Gizmodo Japan