T.M. Revolution Shows Off His Midriff in New Commercial

Takanori Nishikawa , also known as the singer T.M. Revolution , takes center stage in the new commercial for the smartphone game, Touhou Arcadia Record. In the commercial the 51-year-old cosplays as popular Touhou character Reimu Hakurei—and sports his impressive midriff in the process.

The 30 second commercial casts Nishikawa as a high school student sleeping in class. But when his teacher discovers him sleeping and throws a piece of chalk at him, he awakens and strips off his uniform to reveal he is actually Reimu Hakurei—and proceeds to easily dodge all the chalk thrown at him. Sadly, in the end, it's revealed to all be a dream as a piece of chalk bonks him on the head, waking him up.

In the commercial's making-of featurette, Nishikawa shares his thoughts on the costume. “The actual Reimei Hakurei['s costume] is also very revealing, so I was conscious of my midsection. Throughout the year, I usually try to keep myself in 70%-80% of the condition I would be in before a bodybuilder's competition, so this was just a minor adjustment. But on the day of the shoot, I didn't eat any solid food and reduced the amount of water I consumed [to better show off my muscles].”

However, despite the confidence he showed in his appearance, is slightly worried about how fans will react to his cosplay . "Reimu Hakurei is a character that has been free to use around the Internet and has been loved by many people since the dawn of SNS. So, I apologize to her fans and worry if they will be okay. (laughs)”

So far, the Japanese fan reaction seems to be quite positive, so it looks like he was worried for nothing.

Source: Mantan Web