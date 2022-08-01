Evangelion Creator Hideaki Anno Recommends Akane-banashi Manga

Anno is the second major anime and manga figure to promote the series; volume one got's seal of approval.

The second volume of Weekly Shōnen Jump's Akane-banashi , a manga about a young woman attempting to become a professional Rakugo storyteller, will be released later this week. Wrapped around each book is a strip of paper promoting it with the recommendation of Hideaki Anno —the acclaimed writer/director of Neon Genesis Evangelion and Shin Godzilla .

However, Anno is not the first big-name creator to recommend Akane-banashi . The first volume was promoted with a similar recommendation from One Piece 's own Eiichiro Oda .

The second volume of Akane-banashi will be released in Japan on August 4, 2022. Akane-banashi can be read on Viz Media's website in the U.S.