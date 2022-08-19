Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki's Aoi Hinami Gets Character Song

The Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki series launched a character song for lead heroine Aoi Hinami on Tuesday, performed by voice actress Hisako Kanemoto . The song is available via music streaming and download services. Happinet Pictures is streaming a promotional video for the song featuring clips from the television anime.

Hinami's is the first in a series of upcoming character songs.

The anime premiered in January 2021. The anime also received two OVA episodes that were bundled with the third and fourth Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video volumes of the anime in May and June 2021, respectively. The series will get a new anime.