The Film References in the Chainsaw Man Opening

The highly-anticipated anime series Chainsaw Man premiered today and before the gore, zombies, and a pact with a devil, the anime starts with an opening sequence packed to the gills with movie references. Chainsaw Man manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has made it no secret that he's a film buff and the anime's OP pays homage to that with blink-and-you'll-miss-it recreations of cinematic moments.

The scene in the intersection is reference Quentin Tarantino 's Reservoir Dogs and there's also a flash of Evangelion in there if you squint hard enough. The clips range from references to The Big Lebowski to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre . The OP even lets viewers in on it, first showing the references and then cutting to the cast sitting in a movie theater eating popcorn. Here's a breakdown to the references seen in the opening sequence.



The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974, Tobe Hooper)

Pulp Fiction (1994, Quentin Tarantino )

Sadako vs. Kayako (2016, Kōji Shiraishi )

No Country for Old Men (2007, Coen Brothers)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019, Quentin Tarantino )

Attack of the Killer Tomatoes (1978, John De Bello)

Don't Look Up/Joyūrei (1996, Hideo Nakata )



Jacob's Ladder (1990, Adrian Lyne)

Constantine (2005, Francis Lawrence)

The Big Lebowski (1998, Coen Brothers)

Other than its many cinematic inspirations, the opening also includes a reference to a popular metaphoric image showing the difference between ignorance and knowledge, and an homage to the early panels of Fujimoto's other manga, Goodbye, Eri .

The opening sequence was storyboarded by Shingo Yamashita , who also served as the sequence's key animator. Yamashita has a long resume of anime opening sequences, including Jujutsu Kaisen , the second opening for Ranking of Kings , and the 13th opening for Naruto Shippūden .

A lot of info squeezed into this series' opener, but it sure makes for an interesting, chaotic tone. What did you think of the opening? Any scenes we missed?