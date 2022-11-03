Square-Enix's Harvestella Includes Non-Binary Character Creation

Square Enix 's fantasy farm life sim is the game developer's first to offer non-binary character creation. Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale spoke with game producer Daisuke Taka about the game's non-binary gender option. Taka stated that he thinks the inclusion is "normal" and as visibility of gender non-conforming has increased, the team "thought it was important to reflect this within the game and show that all players are welcome to Harvestella ."

Square Enix released a demo for Harvestella that lets players test out the character creation options.

Put your best self forward in #Harvestella.



Upon starting the game, you'll be able to choose your protagonist's hair color, their appearance, and how others in the world refer to them.



Try these options out now with the free demo on Nintendo Switch:

Another recently announced farming sim, the Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life remake will allow players to choose either a male, female, or non-binary protagonist.

Square Enix will release Harvestella for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on November 4.

Nintendo describes the game:

In a vibrant and colourful world, players will tend their crops, befriend the townsfolk, overcome threats, discover the origins of the world and the truth behind the calamity along the way. The story begins when the player wakes up in the middle of "Quietus," a calamity that comes with each change of season and threatens all life.

The farming game will feature worlds of different seasons. During the Quietus period, crops wither and life is threatened. Gameplay features action RPG combat and different jobs.

Source: Eurogamer (Ed Nightingale)