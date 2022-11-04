Sugoi Mart Asks, "Ever Wondered What Bleach Tastes Like?"

The Bleach x Coca Cola Zero Soul Blast Cola is on sale for US$10 per can

Japan Crate's Sugoi Mart store is selling a unique drink product: Bleach Coca-Cola. While the name might turn heads, the beverage is safe to drink. The Bleach x Coca Cola Zero Soul Blast Cola is a limited edition soda made in collaboration with Coca-Cola Japan. As for what the drink actually tastes like? The message on the tin says it's "Action Flavored" which introduces more questions than answers. The curious can evaluate the flavor for themselves for US$10 per can.

The drink went on sale in Japan on October 10. An atmos pop-up shop opened in Japan on October 7 to sell both the drink and Bleach apparel. A vending machine was also set-up at the shop and features spoken lines by Ichigo Kurosaki voice actor Masakazu Morita and AR compatibility. Buyers can use the machine to quench their thirst and take fun photos.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is the television anime based on the "Thousand Year Blood War" arc of Tite Kubo 's Bleach manga. The show premiered on October 10 in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates, and is streaming on 20+ services in Japan, including Hulu and Disney+ . Viz Media began streaming the anime on Hulu in the U.S. on October 10. Viz Media held the anime's North American premiere at New York Comic Con on October 8. The anime is streaming on Disney+ internationally, and Ani-One Asia is streaming the series in many Asian countries. The anime will run for four cours (quarter of a year) with breaks in between.

The anime will cover the rest of the original manga up through its ending. The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.

Source: Sugoi Mart, Anime! Anime! via @EliteFourJosh