Crunchyroll to Revisit '90s Anime Nostalgia with Music Event in New York City

Crunchyroll has announced that it will be hosting an "Anime Y2K Party" in New York City on November 19. The event will feature a lineup of notable DJs and musicians from Japan and other parts of the world, including D-YAMA, DJ WILDPARTY, TEDDYLOID , and JVNA.

Described as a "90s nostalgia-filled music experience", the event promises that attendees will be "transported into a slice of the Akihabara, Tokyo nightclub scene, circa the 1990s with live music, supercharged trailers of current anime series, photo ops and games."

The event will be held at Terminal 5, New York City on Saturday, November 19. Doors will open at 7 pm.

The music event coincides with the Anime NYC convention. This year's Anime NYC event is scheduled to take place on November 18-20 at New York City's Javits Center and includes anime premieres, special guests, panels, autograph sessions, and more.

Source: Press Release