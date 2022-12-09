Castlevania DLC Comes to Dead Cells Indie Game in 2023

"Return to Castlevania" DLC launches in 2023 first quarter

The Game Awards 2022 pre-show livestream on Thursday unveiled a trailer for the Dead Cells indie game's "Return to Castlevania" DLC, which will launch in the first quarter of 2023. Motion Twin is also streaming the trailer on YouTube .

The animated trailer shows the Prisoner teaming up with Alucard and Richter Belmont to face off against Dracula. Animator Bobby Prod is credited for creating the video.

Dead Cells is a rogue-lite action platformer heavily inspired by the Castlevania series. As Motion Twin cheekily commented on Twitter: "Thank you @KONAMI for letting us play with your toy chest, hope we didn't break anything."

According to the Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Steam page, the DLC will include 51 original Castlevania tunes, 14 unlockable weapons, 20 outfits, two levels, and three bosses. Richter Belmont and Alucard will accompany players and lend assistance.

Motion Twin first released the game for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in August 2018.

Source: The Game Awards livestream, Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Steam Page