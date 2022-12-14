Interest
Turns Out Gundam: Witch From Mercury Is Set in Hyōgo Prefecture
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury might be primarily set in space, but a brief glimpse of Earth in episode 10 shows the blue planet in disrepair. It turns out that these scenes are set in Japan's Hyōgo Prefecture, as Japanese Twitter users have discovered.
#水星の魔女— ねおん (@neon3939) December 11, 2022
今回のこのシーン、加古川の浜の宮市民プールで間違いない。 pic.twitter.com/XSFRRR0tpc
According to @neon3939, this dilapidated pool is a dead ringer for the Hamanomiya Pool in the city of Kakogawa. The slides remain intact, but vegetation has grown over it like a post-apocalyptic setting.
フォルドの夜明けの拠点— シャア専用ブログ (@Char_Tweet) December 11, 2022
兵庫県 浜の宮駅
一致しない部分もあるのであくまでもモデル程度か#水星の魔女#G_Witch pic.twitter.com/cUuwXksnJ1
フォルドの夜明けの拠点— シャア専用ブログ (@Char_Tweet) December 11, 2022
兵庫県加古川市立浜の宮小学校
渡り廊下と周囲の林にモデルの名残があるかな？程度#水星の魔女#G_Witch pic.twitter.com/9FkWwMAkcg
Meanwhile, @Char_Tweet pointed out that the Dawn of Fold's base appears to be in the Hamanomiya Elementary School and the nearby Hamanomiya station. The school setting may have been chosen to contrast with the much more lavish and futuristic Asticassia School of Technology.
Fortunately, the real-life Hananomiya Elementary School is in a much nicer state than the anime makes it out to be.
[Via Otakomu]
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.