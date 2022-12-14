Turns Out Gundam: Witch From Mercury Is Set in Hyōgo Prefecture

Dawn of Fold's base is in the Hamanomiya Elementary School

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury might be primarily set in space, but a brief glimpse of Earth in episode 10 shows the blue planet in disrepair. It turns out that these scenes are set in Japan's Hyōgo Prefecture, as Japanese Twitter users have discovered.

According to @neon3939, this dilapidated pool is a dead ringer for the Hamanomiya Pool in the city of Kakogawa. The slides remain intact, but vegetation has grown over it like a post-apocalyptic setting.

Meanwhile, @Char_Tweet pointed out that the Dawn of Fold's base appears to be in the Hamanomiya Elementary School and the nearby Hamanomiya station. The school setting may have been chosen to contrast with the much more lavish and futuristic Asticassia School of Technology.

Fortunately, the real-life Hananomiya Elementary School is in a much nicer state than the anime makes it out to be.

