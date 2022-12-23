Interest
Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man OPs Top Official Entertainment Channel YouTube Views in 2022
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Attack on Titan and Chainsaw Man music videos were among the most popular YouTube videos in 2022. According to an independent survey conducted by Digital Creators, the most-viewed videos posted by official Japanese entertainment channels between January 1 to December 7 were the Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 and Chainsaw Man OPs.
Other popular anime such as SPY x FAMILY and One Piece Film Red feature in the top 20 as well. Notably, the viral opening theme and insert song from Ya Boy Kongming! also hit the big leagues. Sprinkled between all the anime hits is a lot of Japanese-dubbed clips from Paw Patrol. The full list is below:
- Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 Opening｜The Rumbling - SiM (56,697,543 views)
- CHAINSAW MAN Opening "KICK BACK" (49,488,726 views)
- Paw Patrol: Paw Patroller, Air Patroller, Vehicle Rescue 40-minute Compilation (23,799,196 views)
- Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 Ending｜Akuma no Ko（a child of evil） - Ai Higuchi (19,082,023 views)
- Paw Patrol: Catch a Mischievous Ghost! (15,867,477 views)
- Chainsaw Man - Main Trailer (15,428,409 views)
- Talking Finger Family: Happy Jam Jam | Sing and Dance With Kotami's Channel | Children's Song | Nursery Rhyme (14,755,676 views)
- “SPY × FAMILY” Opening theme song animation (14,677,059 views)
- CHAINSAW MAN #3 Ending (13,945,510 views)
- Ya Boy Kongming! TV Anime OP Theme "Chiki Chiki Ban Ban" No Subtitles Video (13,336,207 views)
- “SPY x FAMILY” part2 Opening theme song animation (12,606,868 views)
- Paw Patrol: At Marshall's House 12,291,432 views)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc TV Anime 1st Trailer (10,812,864 views, region-locked to Japan)
- One Piece Film Red Trailer (10,638,542 views)
- Paw Patrol: Trouble in the Paw Paw Bus (10,520,140 views)
- Ya Boy Kongming! TV Anime Insert Song "Be Crazy For Me" (Eiko starring 96neko) Full-Length Special Music Video (9,973,616 views)
- “SPY × FAMILY” Ending theme song animation (9,741,153 views)
- One Piece Film Red Trailer 3 (9,717,172 views)
- Chainsaw Man - Official 3rd Trailer (9,460,799 views)
- CHAINSAW MAN #4 Ending (9,360,225 views)
International views certainly played a part in these impressive numbers. The opening theme of the Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 anime reached #1 on the U.S. billboard charts in January.
Source: Digital Creators