Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man OPs Top Official Entertainment Channel YouTube Views in 2022

Attack on Titan and Chainsaw Man music videos were among the most popular YouTube videos in 2022. According to an independent survey conducted by Digital Creators, the most-viewed videos posted by official Japanese entertainment channels between January 1 to December 7 were the Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 and Chainsaw Man OPs.

Other popular anime such as SPY x FAMILY and One Piece Film Red feature in the top 20 as well. Notably, the viral opening theme and insert song from Ya Boy Kongming! also hit the big leagues. Sprinkled between all the anime hits is a lot of Japanese-dubbed clips from Paw Patrol . The full list is below:

International views certainly played a part in these impressive numbers. The opening theme of the Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 anime reached #1 on the U.S. billboard charts in January.

Source: Digital Creators