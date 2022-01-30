Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 Opening Theme Reaches #1 on U.S. Billboard Hard Rock Chart

The opening theme of the Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 anime has reached the U.S. billboard charts after its release on January 22. The TV size version of SiM 's "The Rumbling" debuted on the hard rock chart at #3. On Saturday, it reached #1, where it currently still stands.

According to Pony Canyon , the song received over 10 million playbacks within the first week of its release on music streaming platforms. The opening animation video, embedded below, has received over 30 million views on Pony Canyon 's YouTube channel.

The song's full version will be released on music streaming and download platforms on February 7.

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK in December 2020. The second part anime premiered with episode 76, "Danzai" ("Sentencing"), on the NHK General channel on January at 24:05 (effectively January 10 at 12:05 a.m.) in Japan.

Crunchyroll and Funimation will stream Part 2 of the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime as it airs in Japan, beginning on January 9. Crunchyroll will stream in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Russia, while Funimation will stream in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Australia, and New Zealand.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019.

Sources: Billboard, Pony Canyon