Spy×Family Stage Musical Replicates Manga Cover With 4 Different Anyas

Musical casts Aoi Ikemura (6), Miharu Izawa (6), Miharu Fukuchi (7), Risa Masuda (9) as Anya

The first stage musical based on Tatsuya Endō 's Spy×Family manga unveiled at a press conference on Tuesday the costume visuals of the four child actresses who play Anya Forger: Aoi Ikemura (6), Miharu Izawa (6), Miharu Fukuchi (7), and Risa Masuda (9). The four visuals replicate the manga's 2nd compiled volume cover, where Anya is shown sitting on a Marshmallow sofa.

The furniture maker Herman Miller helped produce the visual.

Win Morisaki and Hiroki Suzuki , the dual actors of Loid Forger, gifted the four girls peanuts at the press conference, a reference to Anya's favorite food.

TOHO is producing the musical, and it cast Anya via auditions structured as workshops and long-term lessons.

The musical will run at Tokyo's Imperial Theatre on March 8-29, before going on a nationwide tour in the Hyogo Performing Arts Center Kobelco Grand Hall in April and the Hakataza Theater in Fukuoka in May.

The double cast includes:

Win Morisaki and Hiroki Suzuki as Loid Forger

and as Loid Forger Fūka Yuzuki and Mirei Sasaki (Hinatazaka46) as Yor Forger

and Mirei Sasaki (Hinatazaka46) as Yor Forger Kurumu Okamiya and Tsubasa Takizawa as Yuri Briar

Nonoka Yamaguchi as Fiona Frost

Kento Kinouchi as Franky Franklin

Sōma Suzuki as Henry Henderson

Manato Asaka as Sylvia Sherwood

Shuhei Kamimura is composing, arranging, and directing the music.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web