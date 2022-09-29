Spy×Family Stage Musical Reveals Cast, Visuals, March 8 Debut

The official website for the first stage musical based on Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY manga revealed on Friday that the musical will run at Tokyo's Imperial Theatre on March 8-29, before going on a nationwide tour in the Hyogo Performing Arts Center Kobelco Grand Hall in April and the Hakataza Theater in Fukuoka in May. The website also unveiled cast and visuals.

The double cast includes:

Win Morisaki and Hiroki Suzuki as Loid Forger

Fūka Yuzuki and Mirei Sasaki (Hinatazaka46) as Yor Forger

Kurumu Okamiya and Tsubasa Takizawa as Yuri Briar

Nonoka Yamaguchi as Fiona Frost

Kento Kinouchi as Franky Franklin

Sōma Suzuki as Henry Henderson

Manato Asaka as Sylvia Sherwood

TOHO is producing the musical, and it will cast the character Anya via auditions. The production's official website will confirm details on the auditions later. G2 is directing the musical and writing the screenplay and lyrics. Shuhei Kamimura is composing, arranging, and directing the music.

The SPY×FAMILY anime premiered on April 9. Crunchyroll streamed the first half of the anime as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub . The anime's second half will premiere on Saturday at 11:00 p.m. JST (10:00 a.m. EDT).

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

Shueisha is simulpublishing the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.