Veteran Voice Actor Mamoru Miyano Talks About the Struggles He Faces Finding Work

“I have time to think about why I am still frustrated and what was missing in my performance. That's something I really enjoy about the voice acting profession.”

Image via miyanomamoru.com

Award-winning voice actorappeared on the "A-Studio+" TV program last week and talked about his experiences as a veteran trying to find work in the anime industry.

Miyano got his breakout role at the age of 19 in the anime Wolf's Rain . During production, he formed a lifelong friendship with Kazuhiro Wakabayashi , the sound director of the anime, who took the young man under his wing. Now, decades later, Miyano is known for starring roles like Light Yagami in Death Note , Setsuna F. Seiei in Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , and Rintaro Okabe in Steins;Gate . Rarely is there a season of anime without him playing a new or returning role or two.

However, that doesn't mean he can get any role he wants. In reality, the opposite is true. “I often don't get the roles I audition for,” Miyano began, “There are many times when I don't get them, even for the shows and films Mr. Wakabayashi works on. There's a lot left to chance—so many different factors involved. Even now, I still am passed over in favor of less senior voice actors. I feel like, ‘That role was taken from me’ or 'That guy got it...'” However, Miyano does his best to channel these feelings into something more positive. “I have time to think about why I am still frustrated and what was missing in my performance. That's something I really enjoy about the voice acting profession.”

Miyano also went a bit into his past and how it affects his mindset and what he does today—both as a voice actor and beyond. “I have a bit of an inferiority complex because I didn't do well as a child... I feel like I'm not wanted. You can see that through me making people smile. It's not just about me entertaining them, but also about my own self-affirmation.” Of course, Miyano tries hard to see beyond his insecurities and recognize his talent. “As a voice actor, I can say with unparalleled confidence that I am great at what I do. Because I have years of experience, I can say the same about my recent work in TV shows, stage plays, and variety shows as well.”

Source: Sponichi Annex via Otakomu