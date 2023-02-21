Spy×Family Attraction Launches at Universal Studios Japan

Take on a secret mission with the Forger family

©︎Tatsuya Endō/Shueisha

The highly anticipated attraction launched last Friday. Mainichi Shimbun'sdetails what to expect from it: a charming combination of puzzle-solving and a live show.

For the puzzle-solving rally, participants take on the role of a new agent at the Westalian Intelligence department, WISE. The rally booklet is called the "Top Secret Mission Instructions"; it directs participants to various locations around the park, where there are secret codes to solve. Those who have successfully solved the puzzles will be permitted entry to a live show where Loid delivers a mission of the utmost importance. The three members of the Forger family—Loid, Anya, and Yor—will appear as part of the show.

The park will also sell SPY×FAMILY -themed menu items and merchandise while the attraction runs. The food items include beef stew, churros styled after Anya, and steamed buns shaped like Anya's plush toy Chimera. The drinks include strawberry milk in the colors of Anya and Bond and a non-alcoholic cocktail inspired by Loid and Yor. The merch lineup involves child-sized Eden Academy uniform tunics, a Chimera pencil case, and masking tape with printed character designs.

The attraction will run until July 2.

As part of its Universal Cool Japan 2023 theme, the park will also run a Detective Conan attraction during the same period. A Jujutsu Kaisen 4D attraction launched on September 16 and will run until July 2. A Monster Hunter VR attraction launched in January 2022 and is still ongoing.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web