Spy×Family Attraction Announced For Universal Studios Japan

Take on a secret mission with the Forger family next year!

Universal Studios Japan announced on Thursday that it will hold a Spy×Family attraction from February 17 to July 2, 2023. This marks Spy×Family 's first-ever collaboration with the theme park.

The "Try It Out! Secret Mission With the Forger Family" attraction will allow visitors to experience what it's like to be a super spy by solving hidden codes in the park. Participants will take on the role of a new agent at the Westalian Intelligence department, WISE. After completing the puzzles, you'll get a special "photo greeting" moment with Anya.

As part of its Universal Cool Japan 2023 theme, the park will also run a Detective Conan attraction during the same period. A Jujutsu Kaisen 4D attraction launched on September 16 and will run until July 2 next year. A Monster Hunter VR attraction launched in January and is still ongoing.