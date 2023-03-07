Evangelion, Shin Kamen Rider Izakaya Opens in Tokyo on Friday

© カラー © 石森プロ・東映／2023「シン・仮面ライダー」製作委員会

Shin Kamen Rider

's films are once again crossing over in the real world, just in time for's Japan debut on March 17. An izakaya (Japanese-style pub) serving food and drinks inspired byand theseries will open in Tokyo's Kabukicho district from March 10 to May 28.

The Evangelion menu includes a set of okazu side dishes inspired by protagonist Shinji Ikari, tofu karaage inspired by Kaworu Nagisa, a tonkatsu meal inspired by Ryoji Kaji, and some "Noodle Instrumentality Project" ramen. The fun of the menu is that the food and drink names include references to lines from the show, like a bowl of french fries called "Service, Service!" after Misato's cheerful catchphrase or the "Are you an idiot?" buttered corn from Asuka.

The Shin Kamen Rider menu includes several dishes inspired by the look of the iconic bug-like hero, like a plate of ginger that resembles his red scarf and a pizza with his face on it. The Shocker organization that appears in the film also gets a shout-out in the form of the "Shocker Onigiri" and the "Typhoon Gyoza."

Other crossover merch available include cork coasters, sour glasses, small plates, stickers, and badges. Each drink purchase has an exclusive coaster featuring characters; there are five to collect. Another neat feature is that if you share a name or surname with an Evangelion or Shin Kamen Rider character, you'll get a discount.

The izakaya's website teases that more menu items will be added on April 19, giving fans plenty of reason for repeat visits.

Shin Godzilla , Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), Shin Ultraman , and Shin Kamen Rider —all films directed or written by Hideaki Anno —are part of a collaboration project called the Shin Japan Heroes Universe project (named for the "Shin" prefix in all the films' titles). The project has previously inspired events, merchandise, and other tie-ins between the films.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web