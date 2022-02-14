Hideaki Anno's Shin Godzilla, Evangelion, Ultraman, Kamen Rider Films Join Forces on Events, Merch

Film studio TOHO , film studio Toei , anime studio Khara , and production studio Tsuburaya Production announced a collaboration project between Shin Godzilla , Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) , Shin Ultraman , and Shin Kamen Rider — all films directed or written by Hideaki Anno . The Shin Japan Heroes Universe project (named for the "Shin" prefix in all the films' titles) is planning events, merchandise, and other tie-ins between the films.

Mahiro Maeda drew the above visual, while Yutaka Izubuchi drew the below emblem logo.

Godzilla and Evangelion already inspired several collaborative efforts including art, a Universal Studios Japan "4D" attraction, figures, and a symphony concert.

In addition to co-writing and directing the Evangelion franchise , Anno is the writer and co-director of the Shin Godzilla film, the writer of the upcoming Shin Ultraman film, and the director and writer of the upcoming Shin Kamen Rider film. Longtime collaborator and fellow Gainax co-founder Shinji Higuchi co-directed Shin Godzilla , and is also directing Shin Ultraman . Shin Ultraman will open on May 13, while Shin Kamen Rider will open in March 2023.

All the franchises have Anno's "Shin" prefix in their Japanese titles, which can mean many things, from "new" to "true." Anno has kept the meaning ambiguous in all titles.

Evangelion is Anno's most well-known work. It began with a landmark mecha anime series that aired in 1995, and most recently had its last installment with Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time last year. Godzilla is a long-running TOHO franchise starring the titular kaijū, or giant monster. Ultraman and Kamen Rider are both long-running tokusatsu ("special effects," but a colloquialism for shows starring costumed superheroes) franchises, the former by Tsuburaya Productions , and the latter by Toei (and created by manga creator Shotaro Ishinomori ).

Source: Comic Natalie