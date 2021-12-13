Khara's Live-Action Shin Ultraman Film Opens in Japan on May 13, 2022

New teaser video streamed

Tsuburaya Productions revealed during the Tsuburaya Convention 2021 livestream event on Monday that Studio Khara 's new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman) film will open in Japan on May 13, 2022. TOHO is streaming a new teaser video for the film.

The film was delayed from its previously planned early summer 2021 timeframe due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The opening ceremony for the "Tsuburaya Convention 2019" event debuted the first image of the film in December 2019. In that image below, the titular Ultraman is not wearing a color timer.

Takumi Saitou will play the film's main character, the man who can transform into Ultraman. Masami Nagasawa will be the partner of the main character. Hidetoshi Nishijima will also star in the film.

Other cast members include: (Top row, left to right in image above)

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi and his Higuchi-Gumi team are helming the project, and Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno is in charge of planning and scripts.

A draft of the script was completed in February 2019, and Anno is focusing on the project after completing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) , which opened in Japan on March 8 after multiple delays. TOHO will distribute Shin Ultraman .