Spanish Soccer Athlete Andrés Iniesta Endorses Aoashi Manga

Manga often receive endorsements by fellow creators on their wraparound covers, but a surprising individual reached out for Aoashi 's 31st volume: Spanish soccer athlete Andrés Iniesta, captain of the J1 League club Vissel Kobe and one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

Photo by Richard Eisenbeis

He commented: "Alongside Aoashi , I am pouring my efforts to teach children to grow both in soccer and as people."

The Aoashi series became an official sponsor of the Iniesta Academy last November. The soccer academy based in Japan teaches playing methods developed by Iniesta himself.

Iniesta moved to Japan in 2018 to join the Vissel Kobe soccer club.

Kobayashi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in January 2015. The manga is based on an original story concept by Naohiko Ueno . The 31st compiled volume shipped in Japan on February 28.

The manga centers on third-year middle school student Ashito Aoi, who lives in Ehime prefecture. Ashito has a strong talent in soccer, but he tries to hide it. Due to his very straightforward personality, he causes a disaster that serves as a huge setback for him. Then, Tatsuya Fukuya — a veteran of the strong J-Club team Tokyo City Esperion and coach of the club's youth team — appears in front of Ashito. Tatsuya sees through Ashito and sees his talent, and invites him to try out for the youth team in Tokyo.

The manga won the Best General Manga at the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards.

The anime premiered on the NHK Educational channel on April 9, and airs on Saturdays at 6:25 p.m. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs. The anime's second cours debuted with the 13th episode on July 2.