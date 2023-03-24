All Attack on Titan Manga Volumes Available Digitally From Humble Bundle

Full set of 71 titles includes spin-off manga, light novels, art book for US$25

Want to own every volume ofwhile supporting a charity?announced on Thursday that it is celebrating the anime's recent return with a generous Humble Bundle set.

The Attack on Titan Forever Humble Bundle is available on the Humble Bundle website for US$25. The full set includes 71 titles, or $825 worth in books. Not only does this involve all 34 volumes of the main series by Hajime Isayama , it also incorporates the spin-off manga and light novels, as well as an art book exclusive to Humble Bundle purchases.

The bundle tiers are as follows:

$5 tier:

$15 tier:

Attack on Titan , Vols. 6-20

, Vols. 6-20 Attack on Titan: Before the Fall , Vols. 4-9

, Vols. 4-9 Attack on Titan: Junior High , Vols. 2-3

, Vols. 2-3 Attack on Titan Anthology

Anthology Attack on Titan : Anime Guide

: Anime Guide Attack on Titan: Harsh Mistress of the City (light novel) 2

(light novel) 2 Attack on Titan: Before the Fall (light novel)

Spoof on Titan , Vol. 2

, Vol. 2 Attack on Titan: No Regrets , Vol. 1

$25 tier:

Attack on Titan , Vols. 21-34

, Vols. 21-34 Attack on Titan: Before the Fall , Vols. 10-17

, Vols. 10-17 Attack on Titan: Junior High , Vols. 4- 5

, Vols. 4- 5 Attack on Titan: No Regrets Complete Color Edition

Complete Color Edition Attack on Titan Guidebook: INSIDE & OUTSIDE

Guidebook: INSIDE & OUTSIDE Attack on Titan: No Regrets , Vol. 2

, Vol. 2 Attack on Titan: Lost Girls , Vol. 2

, Vol. 2 Attack on Titan: Before the Fall : Kuklo Unbound (Light Novel)

(Light Novel) Humble Bundle Exclusive Attack on Titan : Art Book

Purchases of this bundle support Binc, the Book Industry Charitable Foundation, which helps bookstore owners, booksellers, and comic store employees and owners with unforeseen emergency financial needs. The offer runs until April 13.

Source: Press Release