Princess Connect! Re:Dive April Fool's Game Returns For 10 Days

Fan favorite character Sheffy joins the Priconne! Grand Masters game for its second run

Last year, the Princess Connect! Re:Dive smartphone game released a surprisingly high-effort game for an April Fool's joke. Priconne! Grand Masters was a charming auto-battler PvP game featuring 3D models of 58 characters from the original game. The game was only available for a week, but the good news for fans is that it's back again this year—and with new content to boot.

The fan favorite character Sheffy will join the game for its second run, which released today in the game's Japan server and is available for 10 days. The lower-rarity characters Yuni, Chieru, and Chloe from the Friendship Club are also joining the fray.

The game's YouTube account is streaming a promotional video showing the auto-battler gameplay:

Unfortunately, the game will not be available in the global version, which will be ending service on April 30.

Cygames announced the game as a sequel to CyberAgent and Cygames ' Princess Connect! smartphone game in 2016. The game then launched in February 2018. The global version launched in 2021.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in April 2020, and the second season premiered on January 10. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired, and Crunchyroll Games is publishing the game's global version.