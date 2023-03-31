Princess Connect! Re:Dive Game's Global Version Ends Service on April 30

Global version launched in January 2021; Japanese version will continue

© Cygames, Inc

Crunchyroll

Games announced on Thursday that it is ending service on the global version ofsmartphone game on April 30.Games has closed the game's in-game shop, and in-app purchases are no longer available.

The game will still be available in Japanese after the global version ends service.

Crunchyroll released the global version of the game in English worldwide in January 2021.

Cygames announced the game as a sequel to CyberAgent and Cygames ' Princess Connect! smartphone game, which ran from 2015 to 2016. The game launched in Japan in February 2018.

In the story of the "anime RPG," the protagonist wakes up with no memories in an unfamiliar location. The protagonist then meets girls and comes closer to uncovering a hidden mystery.

The game inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The game also inspired a manga adaptation through Cygames ' free manga service Cycomics .