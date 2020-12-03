Crunchyroll Releases Princess Connect! Re:Dive Smartphone Game Worldwide

Game launched in 2018, inspired TV anime in spring 2020, with 2nd season greenlit

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it is partnering with Cygames to release Cygames ' Princess Connect! Re:Dive smartphone game worldwide through its Crunchyroll Games brand. Pre-registrations for the game are already available. Crunchyroll did not announce a release date for the game.

Cygames announced the game as a sequel to CyberAgent and Cygames ' Princess Connect! smartphone game, which ran from 2015 to 2016. The game launched in February 2018.

In the story of the "anime RPG," the protagonist wakes up with no memories in an unfamiliar location. The protagonist then meets girls and comes closer to uncovering a hidden mystery.

The game inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered on April 6. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime will have a second season.

The game also inspired a manga adaptation through Cygames ' free manga service Cycomics . wEshica /Shōgo is drawing the manga, and Asahiro Kakashi is providing the story.

