Over 130 Volumes of Hiro Mashima Manga Available Digitally From Humble Bundle

Complete sets ofmore available for just US$30

Over 130 volumes of's manga—valued at over US$1400—launched on Humble Bundle on Thursday for just $30. The set includes, and various spin-off manga and miscellaneous works.

The bundle tiers are as follows:

$5 tier:

Fairy Tail , Vols. 1-10

, Vols. 1-10 Edens Zero , Vols. 1-2

, Vols. 1-2 Rave Master , Vols. 1-3

$18 tier:

$25 tier:

Fairy Tail , Vols. 31-50

, Vols. 31-50 Edens Zero , Vols. 5-6

, Vols. 5-6 Rave Master , Vols. 13-25

, Vols. 13-25 Monster Soul , Vols. 1-2

, Vols. 1-2 Fairy Girls , Vol. 1

$30 tier:

Purchases of this bundle support Binc, the Book Industry Charitable Foundation, which helps bookstore owners, booksellers, and comic store employees and owners with unforeseen emergency financial needs. The offer runs until June 22.

Source: Press Release