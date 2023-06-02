×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Over 130 Volumes of Hiro Mashima Manga Available Digitally From Humble Bundle

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Complete sets of Fairy Tail, Edens Zero, Rave Master more available for just US$30

unnamed-3-
©Hiro Mashima / Kodansha Ltd.
Over 130 volumes of Hiro Mashima's manga—valued at over US$1400—launched on Humble Bundle on Thursday for just $30. The set includes Fairy Tail, Edens Zero, Rave Master, and various spin-off manga and miscellaneous works.

The bundle tiers are as follows:

$5 tier:

  • Fairy Tail, Vols. 1-10
  • Edens Zero, Vols. 1-2
  • Rave Master, Vols. 1-3

$18 tier:

$25 tier:

  • Fairy Tail, Vols. 31-50
  • Edens Zero, Vols. 5-6
  • Rave Master, Vols. 13-25
  • Monster Soul, Vols. 1-2
  • Fairy Girls, Vol. 1

$30 tier:

Purchases of this bundle support Binc, the Book Industry Charitable Foundation, which helps bookstore owners, booksellers, and comic store employees and owners with unforeseen emergency financial needs. The offer runs until June 22.

Source: Press Release

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives