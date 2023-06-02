Interest
Over 130 Volumes of Hiro Mashima Manga Available Digitally From Humble Bundle
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Complete sets of Fairy Tail, Edens Zero, Rave Master more available for just US$30
Over 130 volumes of Hiro Mashima's manga—valued at over US$1400—launched on Humble Bundle on Thursday for just $30. The set includes Fairy Tail, Edens Zero, Rave Master, and various spin-off manga and miscellaneous works.
The bundle tiers are as follows:
$5 tier:
- Fairy Tail, Vols. 1-10
- Edens Zero, Vols. 1-2
- Rave Master, Vols. 1-3
$18 tier:
- Fairy Tail, Vols. 11-30
- Edens Zero, Vols. 3-4
- Hiro Mashima's Playground, Vol. 1
- Rave Master, Vols. 4-12
- Fairy Tail S, Vol. 1
- Fairy Tail Zero, Vol. 1
$25 tier:
- Fairy Tail, Vols. 31-50
- Edens Zero, Vols. 5-6
- Rave Master, Vols. 13-25
- Monster Soul, Vols. 1-2
- Fairy Girls, Vol. 1
$30 tier:
- Fairy Tail, Vols. 51-63
- Edens Zero, Vols. 7-17
- Rave Master, Vols. 26-35
- Fairy Tail: Happy's Heroic Adventure, Vols. 1-2
- Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, Vols. 1-2
- Fairy Tail: Ice Trail, Vols. 1-2
- Fairy Girls, Vol. 2
- Fairy Tail S, Vol. 2
- Fairy Tail: Blue Mistral, Vols. 1-2
Purchases of this bundle support Binc, the Book Industry Charitable Foundation, which helps bookstore owners, booksellers, and comic store employees and owners with unforeseen emergency financial needs. The offer runs until June 22.
Source: Press Release