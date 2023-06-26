Lycoris Recoil and Pizza Hut Collaboration Puts Chisato and Takina in Polka Dot Skirts

Moreover, they have a pizza they'd like you to try.

Pizza Hut in Japan is currently running a collaboration with the summer 2022 anime Lycoris Recoil . As part of this collaboration, fans and customers can get their hands on various items that feature Lycoris Recoil protagonists Chisato and Takina in Pizza Hut polo shirts with matching polka dot skirts.

The collaboration is split up into three separate campaigns. In the first campaign, everyone who follows the official Japanese Pizza Hut account and retweets the official announcement tweet with the hashtag #ピザハット_リコリコ (Lit: #PizzaHut_LycoReco) will be entered to win one of ten 2000 yen ($13.92 USD) QUO gift cards featuring the collaboration artwork on the front.

In the second campaign, the first 30,000 customers who place an order online or through the officialapp will receive one of four possible A4-size folders featuring the collaboration designs or scenes from the anime.

Lastly, those who place an order of 1000 yen ($6.96 USD) or more online or through the officialapp and use the coupon code PHLR02 will be entered to win a set containing one of two possible acrylic standees and one of two possible B2-size wall scrolls.

Other than that, you can also order pizzas recommended by Chisato and Takina: a Premium Margherita pizza on one side and a Melted Four-Cheese Formaggi pizza on the other.

The collaboration is set to run from June 16, 2023, to July 23, 2023. So if you're in Japan, love, and have a hankering for some pizza—don't miss your chance.

