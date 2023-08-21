NIKKE: Goddess of Victory Mobile Game Collabs with NieR:Automata

The crossover event begins September 1 and runs until September 27. 2B, A2, and Pascal will be incorporated into the upcoming NIKKE: Goddess of Victory collaboration event, and 2B will have a brand-new weapon design.

It has been six years since the release of NieR:Automata , and the game's impact on gaming culture hasn't diminished much. Once again, 2B and some of her friends will be visiting another game universe, and this time it is Level Infinite's NIKKE: Goddess of Victory .

Cool trivia: both games not only share a similar theme but also a particular voice actress, Yui Ishikawa , who voices Rapi in NIKKE: Goddess of Victory and 2B in NieR:Automata .

The crossover event begins September 1 and runs until September 27. 2B, A2, and Pascal will be incorporated into the upcoming NIKKE: Goddess of Victory collaboration event, and 2B will have a brand-new weapon design.





Image via press release

More information and rewards will be announced in the future through official community channels.

NIKKE combines gacha card collecting with shooter-style gameplay. The game launched globally on iOS and Android devices on November 4. The game also launched a PC version in February with single account login and cross-play with mobile.

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE previously collaborated with the Chainsaw Man anime series.

Source: Press release