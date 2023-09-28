Government-Organized Studio Ghibli-themed Matchmaking Event Bombarded With Applications

In August, the local government of Japan's Aichi Prefecture announced that it would be holding a Ghibli-themed matchmaking event for singles living, studying, or working within the prefecture. It proved to be unexpectedly popular.

©2005-2023 STUDIO GHIBLI Inc.

Because face-to-face events held by private companies have dwindled since the COVID-19 pandemic, the government planned this event as a way for singles to meet—and as Aichi is home to Ghibli Park, the Studio Ghibli theme park, what would make for a better theme and location?

The matchmaking event will split participants into groups of six—with three men and three women in each group. They will then go on a scavenger hunt around the Aichi Expo Memorial Park, where Ghibli Park is located, searching for specific Studio Ghibli -related public art pieces together.

During the application period between August 1 and September 18, 2023, 1,175 men and 1,074 women between the ages of 20 and 39 applied for the 400 open spots in the program—over five times more than expected.

In response to the overwhelming interest in the event, the government employee in charge said the following:

"We were surprised. Perhaps it was the unusual nature of the event—that it was on such a large scale with 400 people expected—that drew interest. Or perhaps there were simply many people looking for a place to meet other people.”

Those accepted to participate in the event were notified on September 21, while the actual matchmaking event is scheduled for October 7.

Source: Mainichi News and SoraNews24