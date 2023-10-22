Final Fantasy XIV Announces Collaborations with Fall Guys & Final Fantasy XVI

Torgal's coolness and cuteness included in Final Fantasy XVI collab!

Final Fantasy XIV producer Naoki Yoshida opened the first day of the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 event in London on Saturday, and announced two more ways for you to enjoy the game, with its latest collaborations. Yoshida revealed the release of the Final Fantasy XIV online and Fall Guys game collaboration on October 31 as part of Patch 6.51 update, and he also announced a new collaboration between the Final Fantasy XIV online and Final Fantasy XVI games, which will be available during a 6.5x update.

Final Fantasy XIV online x Fall Guys collaboration trailer

Final Fantasy XIV online x Final Fantasy XVI collaboration trailer

The Fall Guys collaboration is designed for groups with 24 players, but random party matching is also available for those who does not have their own alliance. Yoshida added that one unique characteristic of the content is its on-off system (where it will not always be available to play) to keep the balance between the two games. Original and unique prizes also await for those who participate and win in the game.

The game's collaboration with Final Fantasy XVI (which, according to Yoshida, was approved by its producer (Naoki) Yoshida) includes a crossover questline titled "The Path Infernal." The quest features Final Fantasy XVI's protagonist Clive Rosfield and the Warriors of Light. The quest will also feature gear and loots based on Final Fantasy XVI 's favorite wolf (confirmed with the crowd's loud cheer), Torgal. For those who has not yet played the Final Fantasy XVI game, Yoshida assured that the quest's story was written so as not to give too much spoilers.

Source: Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 in London livestream