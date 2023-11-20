From the U.S. to Japan, You Can Control the Life-Size Moving Gundam from the Comfort of Your Own Home

Can't come to Japan to see the moving life-size RX-78F00 Gundam statue? How about you just stay at home and try to "control" the Gundam statue?

The Gundam Fan e-Festival 2023, or GFeF2023, will happen on November 23 until December 10. With the theme "Made for the fans," the event is packed with a variety of content for all types and all generations of fans, and one thing that any fan would dream of, is to command a Gundam robot.

©SOTSU・SUNRISE ©SOTSU・SUNRISE・MBS

The GFeF2023 event will make that dream possible for some lucky fans. The "Hack the Moving Gundam " live game event on December 3 at 3:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST) will give fans from the U.S. a chance to move the life-size moving RX-78F00 Gundam robot located at the Gundam Factory in Yokohama, from the comfort of their own homes. To get this once-in-a-lifetime chance, fans must pre-register on the event's website. 78 fans who pre-register with a Bandai Namco ID will also get an exclusive chance to win special Gundam assorted gifts via a raffle.

The GFeF2023 event also features the "Our Daydream" fanmade Gunpla movie, featuring Gunpla submissions from fans.

©SOTSU・SUNRISE ©SOTSU・SUNRISE・MBS

Gundam

During the festival, the "GUNDAM THEATER" will also stream past and recentanime series voted by fans, for a limited time. Titles include all 50 episodes of, all five parts of thefilm compilation series, a watch party for all three episodes of, and more.

News and information updates will also be announced during the festival, including the results of the Gunpla Builders World Cup (GBWC) USA 2023. The contest's winner will advance to the GBWC World Championship Finals in Japan in December.

Fans can also look forward to a special unveiling of the Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom feature-length VR anime.



Source: Press release