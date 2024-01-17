Crunchyroll Anime Awards Reveals 2024 Nominees

Megan Thee Stallion, Iman Vellani,, more present at ceremony in Tokyo on March 2

Roll out the red carpets! Crunchyroll announced the nominees for its 2024 Anime Awards on Wednesday. The awards ceremony will take place in Tokyo on March 2, and there will be a global livestream. Fans can vote everyday starting today until January 27 at 2:59 p.m. EST on the Anime Awards website. Make your voice heard and vote today!

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

Presenters for the ceremony and pre-show include Megan Thee Stallion, Iman Vellani ( Ms. Marvel ), LiSA , Japanese night club host Roland, American fashion model Aquaria, British rapper Che Lingo, content creator Lena Lemon, artist/producer/vocalist/DJ Yaeji, and singer Ylona Garcia.

Here are the nominees:

Anime of the Year

Best Continuing Series

Best New Series

Best Film

Best Original Anime

Best Animation

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Special 1 Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Season 2 Mob Psycho 100 III

Trigun Stampede

Best Character Design

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Hell's Paradise

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Season 2 Oshi no Ko

Trigun Stampede

Best Director

Best Cinematography

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Special 1 Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Heavenly Delusion

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Season 2 Vinland Saga Season 2

Best Art Direction

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Hell's Paradise

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Season 2 Oshi no Ko

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Romance

Best Comedy

Bocchi the Rock!

Buddy Daddies

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cours 2

Season 1 2 Urusei Yatsura

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Action

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Special 1 Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation

– The Separation Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Season 2 One Piece

Best Fantasy

Best Drama

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Special 1 Heavenly Delusion

My Happy Marriage

Oshi no Ko

To Your Eternity Season 2

Season 2 Vinland Saga Season 2

Best Slice of Life

Bocchi the Rock!

Do It Yourself!!

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Insomniacs After School

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999

Skip and Loafer

Best Main Character

Bocchi (Hitori Goto) – Bocchi the Rock!

Denji – Chainsaw Man

Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Special 1 Mob (Shigeo Kageyama) – Mob Psycho 100 III

Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece

Thorfinn – VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2

Best Supporting Character

Arataka Reigen – Mob Psycho 100 III

Hange Zoe – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Special 1 Kana Arima – Oshi no Ko

Power – Chainsaw Man

Satoru Gojo – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Season 2 Suguru Geto – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

Anya Forger – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cours 2

Season 1 2 Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi) – Bocchi the Rock!

Bojji – Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

Miri Unasaka – Buddy Daddies

Pochita - Chainsaw Man

Suletta Mercury – Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury

Best Anime Song

Best Score

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Special 1 Bocchi the Rock!

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Oshi no Ko

Suzume

Best Opening Sequence

"Idol" – YOASOBI – Oshi no Ko

– "innocent arrogance" - BiSH – Heavenly Delusion

– "KICK BACK" – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man

– "Song of the Dead" - KANA-BOON – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

– "Where Our Blue Is" –– Tatsuya Kitani – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

– Season 2 "WORK" – Ringo Sheena and Millennium Parade – Hell's Paradise

Best Ending Sequence

"Akari" - so-shi Sakiyama – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Sakiyama – Season 2 "Happiness of the Dead" - Shiyui – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

– "HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI" (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades) - MAXIMUM THE HORMONE – Chainsaw Man

– "Koi Kogare" - milet × MAN WITH A MISSION – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

× – "Mephisto" – QUEEN BEE – Oshi no Ko

– "color" - yama – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cours 2

Best Voice Artist Performance - Japanese

Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cours 2

(Anya Forger) – Season 1 2 Kikunosuke Toya (Denji) – Chainsaw Man

(Denji) – Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy) – One Piece

(Monkey D. Luffy) – Yoshino Aoyama (Bocchi) – Bocchi the Rock!

(Bocchi) – Yuki Kaji (Eren Jaeger) – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Special 1 Yūichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo) – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Best Voice Artist Performance - English

Best Voice Artist Performance - Castilian

Best Voice Artist Performance - Latin Spanish

Armando Corona Ibarrola (Muichiro Tokito) - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Emilio Treviño (Denji) - Chainsaw Man

(Denji) - Gerardo Ortega (Mash Burnedead) – Mashle: Magic and Muscles

(Mash Burnedead) – José Gilberto Vilchis (Satoru Gojo) - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Season 2 Manuel Campuzano (Arataka Reigen) - Mob Psycho 100 lll

(Arataka Reigen) - lll Nycolle González ( Suzume Iwato) - Suzume

Best Voice Artist Performance - Portuguese

Best Voice Artist Performance - German

Best Voice Artist Performance - Italian

Best Voice Artist Performance - Arabic

Best Voice Artist Performance - French

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners won Anime of the Year last year.

Source: Press release