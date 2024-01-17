Interest
Crunchyroll Anime Awards Reveals 2024 Nominees
posted on by Alex Mateo
Megan Thee Stallion, Iman Vellani, LiSA, more present at ceremony in Tokyo on March 2
Roll out the red carpets! Crunchyroll announced the nominees for its 2024 Anime Awards on Wednesday. The awards ceremony will take place in Tokyo on March 2, and there will be a global livestream. Fans can vote everyday starting today until January 27 at 2:59 p.m. EST on the Anime Awards website. Make your voice heard and vote today!
Presenters for the ceremony and pre-show include Megan Thee Stallion, Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), LiSA, Japanese night club host Roland, American fashion model Aquaria, British rapper Che Lingo, content creator Lena Lemon, artist/producer/vocalist/DJ Yaeji, and singer Ylona Garcia.
Here are the nominees:
Anime of the Year
- Bocchi the Rock!
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
- Oshi no Ko
- Vinland Saga Season 2
Best Continuing Series
- Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc)
- Jujutsu Kaisen (Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2)
- One Piece
- SPY x FAMILY (SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cours 2)
- Vinland Saga (Vinland Saga Season 2)
Best New Series
- Bocchi the Rock!
- Chainsaw Man
- Heavenly Delusion
- Hell's Paradise
- Oshi no Ko
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Film
- Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
- Blue Giant
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-
- Psycho-Pass: Providence
- Suzume
- The First Slam Dunk
Best Original Anime
- Akiba Maid War
- Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- Season 2
- Buddy Daddies
- Do It Yourself!!
- Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury
- The Marginal Service
Best Animation
- Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Mob Psycho 100 III
- Trigun Stampede
Best Character Design
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Hell's Paradise
- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Oshi no Ko
- Trigun Stampede
Best Director
- Yuichiro Hayashi – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
- Keiichirō Saitō – Bocchi the Rock!
- Ryū Nakayama – Chainsaw Man
- Hirotaka Mori – Heavenly Delusion
- Shōta Goshozono – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Daisuke Hiramaki – Oshi no Ko
Best Cinematography
- Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Heavenly Delusion
- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Vinland Saga Season 2
Best Art Direction
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Hell's Paradise
- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Oshi no Ko
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Romance
- Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
- Insomniacs After School
- My Happy Marriage
- My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999
- Skip and Loafer
- Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
Best Comedy
- Bocchi the Rock!
- Buddy Daddies
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cours 2
- Urusei Yatsura
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Action
- Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- One Piece
Best Fantasy
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Hell's Paradise
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2
- Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage
- The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2
Best Drama
- Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
- Heavenly Delusion
- My Happy Marriage
- Oshi no Ko
- To Your Eternity Season 2
- Vinland Saga Season 2
Best Slice of Life
- Bocchi the Rock!
- Do It Yourself!!
- Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
- Insomniacs After School
- My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999
- Skip and Loafer
Best Main Character
- Bocchi (Hitori Goto) – Bocchi the Rock!
- Denji – Chainsaw Man
- Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
- Mob (Shigeo Kageyama) – Mob Psycho 100 III
- Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece
- Thorfinn – VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2
Best Supporting Character
- Arataka Reigen – Mob Psycho 100 III
- Hange Zoe – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
- Kana Arima – Oshi no Ko
- Power – Chainsaw Man
- Satoru Gojo – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Suguru Geto – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
“Must Protect At All Costs” Character
- Anya Forger – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cours 2
- Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi) – Bocchi the Rock!
- Bojji – Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage
- Miri Unasaka – Buddy Daddies
- Pochita - Chainsaw Man
- Suletta Mercury – Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury
Best Anime Song
- "Idol" – YOASOBI – 【Oshi no Kok】
- "KICK BACK" – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man
- "Seisyun Complex" – Kessoku Band – Bocchi the Rock!
- "Suzume" – RADWIMPS feat. toaka – Suzume
- "Where Our Blue Is" –– Tatsuya Kitani – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- "WORK" – Ringo Sheena and Millennium Parade – Hell's Paradise
Best Score
- Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
- Bocchi the Rock!
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Oshi no Ko
- Suzume
Best Opening Sequence
- "Idol" – YOASOBI – Oshi no Ko
- "innocent arrogance" - BiSH – Heavenly Delusion
- "KICK BACK" – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man
- "Song of the Dead" - KANA-BOON – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
- "Where Our Blue Is" –– Tatsuya Kitani – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- "WORK" – Ringo Sheena and Millennium Parade – Hell's Paradise
Best Ending Sequence
- "Akari" - so-shi Sakiyama – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- "Happiness of the Dead" - Shiyui – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
- "HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI" (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades) - MAXIMUM THE HORMONE – Chainsaw Man
- "Koi Kogare" - milet × MAN WITH A MISSION – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- "Mephisto" – QUEEN BEE – Oshi no Ko
- "color" - yama – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cours 2
Best Voice Artist Performance - Japanese
- Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cours 2
- Kikunosuke Toya (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
- Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy) – One Piece
- Yoshino Aoyama (Bocchi) – Bocchi the Rock!
- Yuki Kaji (Eren Jaeger) – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
- Yūichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo) – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Best Voice Artist Performance - English
- Abby Trott (Nezuko Kamado) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Austin Tindle (Millions Knives) – Trigun Stampede
- Johnny Yong Bosch (Ichigo Kurosaki) – Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation
- Lexi Nieto (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
- Marisa Duran (Sagiri Yamada Asaemon) – Hell's Paradise
- Ryan Colt Levy (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
Best Voice Artist Performance - Castilian
- David Brau (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. Stone: New World
- David Flores (Dot Barrett) – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
- Joel Gómez Jiménez (Denji) - Chainsaw Man
- Majo Montesinos Guzmán (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2
- María Luisa Marciel (Power) – Chainsaw Man
- Marta Moreno (UTA) – One Piece Film Red
Best Voice Artist Performance - Latin Spanish
- Armando Corona Ibarrola (Muichiro Tokito) - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Emilio Treviño (Denji) - Chainsaw Man
- Gerardo Ortega (Mash Burnedead) – Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- José Gilberto Vilchis (Satoru Gojo) - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Manuel Campuzano (Arataka Reigen) - Mob Psycho 100 lll
- Nycolle González (Suzume Iwato) - Suzume
Best Voice Artist Performance - Portuguese
- Amanda Brigido (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
- Erick Bougleux (Kazuma) – KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!!- Legend of Crimson
- Guilherme Briggs (Brook) – One Piece
- Léo Rabelo (Satoru Gojo) – Jujutsu Kaisen
- Luísa Viotti (Makima) – Chainsaw Man
- Vágner Fagundes (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III
Best Voice Artist Performance - German
- Emilia Raschewski (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume
- Franciska Friede (Chise Hatori) – The Ancient Magus' Bride
- Franziska Trunte (Power) – Chainsaw Man
- Pascal Breuer (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III
- Patrick Baehr (Gen Asagiri) – Dr. Stone: New World
- Patrick Keller (Akira Tendou) – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Voice Artist Performance - Italian
- Alessio De Filippis (Kirito) – Sword Art Online The Movie - Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night
- Benedetta Ponticelli (Makima) – Chainsaw Man
- Diego Baldoin (Takenori Akagi) – The First Slam Dunk
- Federica Simonelli (Uta) – One Piece Film Red
- Max Di Benedetto (Boxxo) – Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon
- Mosè Singh (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
Best Voice Artist Performance - Arabic
- Basil Alrefai (Vegeta) – Dragon Ball Super
- Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cours 1
- Mohammad Dal'o (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100
- Ra'fat Bazo (Son Goku) – Dragon Ball Super
- Rosie Yaziji (Rimuru Tempest) – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1
- Taleb Alrefai (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. Stone
Best Voice Artist Performance - French
- Lévanah Solomon (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume
- Lilly Caruso (Aqua) – KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!!
- Martial Leminoux (Suguru Geto) – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Martin Faliu (Aqua) – Oshi no Ko
- Yoan Sover (Gabimaru) – Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku
- Zina Khakhoulia (Power) – Chainsaw Man
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners won Anime of the Year last year.
Source: Press release