Crunchyroll Anime Awards Reveals 2024 Nominees

posted on by Alex Mateo
Megan Thee Stallion, Iman Vellani, LiSA, more present at ceremony in Tokyo on March 2

Roll out the red carpets! Crunchyroll announced the nominees for its 2024 Anime Awards on Wednesday. The awards ceremony will take place in Tokyo on March 2, and there will be a global livestream. Fans can vote everyday starting today until January 27 at 2:59 p.m. EST on the Anime Awards website. Make your voice heard and vote today!

animeoftheyear_multi-ipnom-16x9_en.png
Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

Presenters for the ceremony and pre-show include Megan Thee Stallion, Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), LiSA, Japanese night club host Roland, American fashion model Aquaria, British rapper Che Lingo, content creator Lena Lemon, artist/producer/vocalist/DJ Yaeji, and singer Ylona Garcia.

Here are the nominees:

Anime of the Year

Best Continuing Series

Best New Series

Best Film

Best Original Anime

Best Animation

  • Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
  • Chainsaw Man
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
  • Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
  • Mob Psycho 100 III
  • Trigun Stampede

Best Character Design

  • Chainsaw Man
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
  • Hell's Paradise
  • Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
  • Oshi no Ko
  • Trigun Stampede

Best Director

Best Cinematography

  • Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
  • Chainsaw Man
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
  • Heavenly Delusion
  • Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
  • Vinland Saga Season 2

Best Art Direction

  • Chainsaw Man
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
  • Hell's Paradise
  • Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
  • Oshi no Ko
  • Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Romance

Best Comedy

Best Action

  • Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
  • Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation
  • Chainsaw Man
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
  • Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
  • One Piece

Best Fantasy

Best Drama

  • Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
  • Heavenly Delusion
  • My Happy Marriage
  • Oshi no Ko
  • To Your Eternity Season 2
  • Vinland Saga Season 2

Best Slice of Life

  • Bocchi the Rock!
  • Do It Yourself!!
  • Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
  • Insomniacs After School
  • My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999
  • Skip and Loafer

Best Main Character

  • Bocchi (Hitori Goto) – Bocchi the Rock!
  • Denji – Chainsaw Man
  • Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
  • Mob (Shigeo Kageyama) – Mob Psycho 100 III
  • Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece
  • Thorfinn – VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2

Best Supporting Character

  • Arataka Reigen – Mob Psycho 100 III
  • Hange Zoe – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
  • Kana Arima – Oshi no Ko
  • Power – Chainsaw Man
  • Satoru Gojo – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
  • Suguru Geto – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

  • Anya Forger – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cours 2
  • Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi) – Bocchi the Rock!
  • Bojji – Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage
  • Miri Unasaka – Buddy Daddies
  • Pochita - Chainsaw Man
  • Suletta Mercury – Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury

Best Anime Song

Best Score

  • Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
  • Bocchi the Rock!
  • Chainsaw Man
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
  • Oshi no Ko
  • Suzume

Best Opening Sequence

  • "Idol" – YOASOBIOshi no Ko
  • "innocent arrogance" - BiSHHeavenly Delusion
  • "KICK BACK" – Kenshi YonezuChainsaw Man
  • "Song of the Dead" - KANA-BOONZom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
  • "Where Our Blue Is" –– Tatsuya KitaniJujutsu Kaisen Season 2
  • "WORK" – Ringo Sheena and Millennium ParadeHell's Paradise

Best Ending Sequence

  • "Akari" - so-shi Sakiyama – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
  • "Happiness of the Dead" - ShiyuiZom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
  • "HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI" (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades) - MAXIMUM THE HORMONEChainsaw Man
  • "Koi Kogare" - milet × MAN WITH A MISSIONDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
  • "Mephisto" – QUEEN BEEOshi no Ko
  • "color" - yama – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cours 2

Best Voice Artist Performance - Japanese

Best Voice Artist Performance - English

Best Voice Artist Performance - Castilian

Best Voice Artist Performance - Latin Spanish

Best Voice Artist Performance - Portuguese

Best Voice Artist Performance - German

Best Voice Artist Performance - Italian

Best Voice Artist Performance - Arabic

Best Voice Artist Performance - French

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners won Anime of the Year last year.

Source: Press release

