Lycopene the Tomatoy Poodle Manga Creator Kōji Ōishi Gets Married

His wife? None other than the melon idol herself, Melon Yamaguchi

Like any country, Japan loves its big-name weddings. From actors and musicians to idols, voice actors, and a myriad of other celebrities, Japanese people love celebrating these joyous occasions. But, what about when a manga creator gets married? The latest notable manga marriage is between the Lycopene the Tomatoy Poodle creator Kōji Ōishi and melon idol Melon Yamaguchi.

Image via twitter.com

Oishi and Yamaguchi announced their marriage to each other on their respective X (formerly Twitter ) accounts on April 13. In their posts, Oishi and Yamaguchi posted lovely wedding photos and messages to their fans.

Announcement

To everyone who supports me and to all the people I've worked with🤵‍♂️👰



Thank you as always😊

This is an important announcement.



Well then!!!

Right now!!!!



I'm muskmelon-go to my wedding ( ● ^ ▽ ^ ● )/

In his message to his supporters, Oishi wrote (roughly translated):

To the readers who always support me,

This is a sudden announcement, but I, Kōji Ōishi , have decided to marry the entertainer Melon Yamaguchi.



I supported my partner, Melon Yamaguchi, through TV and social media before we met, but through fate we were able to meet. She's innocent, kind, energetic, and very ridiculous, just like the characters in my work.



The heroines and heroes who appear in manga are often the creator's ideal. And the more we got to know each other, the more I realized she is the embodiment of my ideal, and so we have gotten married. Is it okay for a gag manga creator to have a moment like a rom-com manga?



I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported us so far. I would be thrilled if you could watch over us warmly as I grow as a manga creator and we continue to support each other, so each of our works will become even better.

I look forward to your continued guidance (mainly in drawing and singing skills).

Yamaguchi wrote to her supporters and fans (roughly translated):

To everyone who always supports me,

I apologize for the inconvenience, but I would like to inform you I have decided to marry manga creator Kōji Ōishi .



I've always loved Oishi-sensei's manga and have been reading them for a long time. And we became friends after I invited him to one of my concerts.



As we'd gotten to know each other, I've come to want to protect Oishi-sensei, who is funny, cute, and pure, for the rest of my life!



From now on, I would like to build a family full of laughter, like the gag manga drawn by Oishi-sensei.



Although we're still inexperienced we will work together and even harder than ever before. So we hope you will continue to warmly watch over us.



Thank you very muskmelon!

At the time of writing both posts received over 700 replies combined, a majority of which are well-wishes from their fans and colleagues. Yamaguchi posted a follow-up on April 14, thanking everyone for the kind words. In her follow-up post, she also mentioned how the wedding ceremony occurred just after her initial post.

Thank you everyone for all the congratulatory messages🍈🍅

The wedding was held immediately after my announcement, and it was the best wedding in every respect🥰

The dress was a one-of-a-kind melon dress🍈

Thank you so much, Oishi-sensei🥰🥰🥰

Oishi is best known for his manga Lycopene the Tomatoy Poodle , but he has also appeared in Bakuman. 2 as himself. Yamaguchi has appeared in the 2010 live-action movie Maria Watches Over Us as a student, 2017s Hurricane Polymar with an uncredited role, various Japanese TV programs, among others. Unfortunately, Oishi does not have an official résumé and biography. Yamaguchi's résumé and biography is available through her agency, Shochiku Geino .