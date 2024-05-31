Phantom Thief Jeanne Tranformation Items Get Collection for Grown-Up Fans

Harness Joan of Arc's to seal away demons

As almost a response to the ending of Sailor Moon , Arina Tanemura 's series Phantom Thief Jeanne ( Kamikaze Kaito Jeanne ) began. While not as well-known as its predecessor, Phantom Thief Jeanne has its fans. For the series' 25th anniversary, fans will have a chance to relive the series with the new Special Memorize Kamikaze Kaito Jeanne Rosario La Pucelle Collection from Premium Bandai. The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Bandai Toy announced the Rosario La Pucelle Collection on March 21.

Image via Bandai Toy's Twitter account ©種村有菜／集英社・東映アニメーション

✨Product Announcemtn✨

"Special Memorize Kamikaze Kaito Jeanne Rosario La Pucelle Collection"

Will be made!



A luxurious set that includes the Rosario La Pucelle, ribbon, chess, sealing pin, and calling card! It will also include an original anime illustration…♡



Pre-orders begin today at 4pm♪

https://p-bandai.jp/item/item-1000…

\ Deadline Approaching /

Light up! "Special Memorize Kamikaze Kaito Jeanne Rosario La Pucelle Collection" now available for pre-order🌹



A luxurious set of the Rosario Lapucelle, ribbon, chess, sealing pin, and calling card! It will also include an original anime illustration…♡



👇Pre-orders are open until 23:00 on May 16th

https://p-bandai.jp/item/item-1000…



#神風怪盗ジャンヌ [ Phantom Thief Jeanne ]

Premium Bandai confirmed that the Rosario La Pucelle Collection includes the Rosario Lapucelle (Rosary), ribbon, chess, sealing pin, and calling card. It's unclear what the "Chess" item refers to, but the company is likely referring to a white pawn piece from a chess set. Premium Bandai's website also streamed a YouTube video featuring the Rosary:

The Special Memorize Kamikaze Kaito Jeanne Rosario La Pucelle Collection is 6,930 yen (about US$44.18) and will ship sometime in September. Unfortunately, the pre-order period is over and there hasn't been an announcement regarding general sales. On top of this, Premium Bandai does not ship overseas. At the moment, this is a Japan-limited item.