Daimidaler's Asaki Nakama Ends Tetsuki no Dan Manga

Raunchy comedy manga launched in June 2019

The 75th issue of Kadokawa 's Harta magazine published the final chapter of Asaki Nakama 's Tetsuki no Dan manga on Tuesday. The manga ended with the joking statement that the number of "wholesome" manga in Harta has decreased with the series' conclusion, and included a plea for the manga to return.

The raunchy comedy manga's story begins when a lecherous student named Dan Seiki transfers into a certain elementary school. His seatmate, the beautiful Main, immediately discovers him to be a lecherous boy.

Nakama launched the manga in the 65th issue of Harta in June 2019.

Nakama's Daimidaler manga inspired a 12-episode anime adaptation in 2014. Funimation streamed the series and released it on home video with an English dub .

Nakama brought back his Kanimega Dai Sessen! (Kanimega Big Close Combat!) manga in Harta for three chapters in 2017. The manga went on hiatus in 2007. Nakama later used some concepts in the manga for his Mars Robot Wars and Daimidaler: Prince vs. Penguin Empire ( Daimidaler the Sound Robot ) series.