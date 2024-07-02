Camp Like It's the Apocalypse With Fist of the North Star Gear

Thankfully, you won't have to worry about wasteland raiders

If there's an anime and manga series that encapsulates the 1980s it's Fist of the North Star . The manga, celebrating its 40th anniversary, maintains a strong fanbase. Trying to vicariously live in the series is not the easiest thing considering the real world isn't a post-apocalypse. However, Fist of the North Star is partnering with the Arafune Panorama Campfield (APC) in Nagano Prefecture for the third year in a row to bring campers and fans of the series the Fist of the North Star "Post-Apocalypse Camp" Plan.

Image via APC ©武論尊・原哲夫/コアミックス 1983, 版権許諾証 GX-702 © 2024 APC

The APC revealed the collaboration on X (formerly Twitter ) on June 19. The company revealed the collaboration was returning with "more powerful" plans.

According to APC's website, campers will receive a Fist of the North Star x APC car sign and will be able to rent a Raoh bonfire stand, Ken-Oh tent banner, Ken-Oh Army iron club fire starter, four Hokuto brothers rope ends, Raoh camp pegs, Jagi tool case, and Ganzan Ryozan Ha chisel.

Two types of reservations are available for campers: the car plan for 5,000 yen per night for a maximum of five people and the motorcycle plan for 2,200 yen per night for two people (about US$31.07 and 13.67, respectively). Check-in at the site is between 1:00-5:00 p.m., and check-out ends at 11:00 a.m. There is a quiet time between 9:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. The APC does not allow open campfires, fireworks, drones, speakers or musical instruments, and electrical generators. The Fist of the North Star plan began on June 28 and will run until the end of the camping season.