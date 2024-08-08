Madoka Magica Reborn as Ukiyo-e Woodblock Prints

Traditional and modern art come together for a classical take on a magical girl

The first examples that come to mind for the traditional Japanese ukiyo-e woodblock print (often referred to as ukiyo-e) are Katsushika Hokusai's The Great Wave of Kanagawa or The Dream of the Fisherman's Wife. The art pieces are evocative of the century they were made in, and capture Japan's history and culture when the printing method was in vogue. While the printing style has fallen out of favor, there are still practitioners of the traditional and at one point “mass media” art style. To bring more eyes on modern ukiyo-e, Akihabara Premium Collection announced on July 24 that it has teamed up with washi Japanese paper Living National Treasure Iwano Ichibei the 9th, engraver Kayoko Suga, and printer Tatsuya Ito to bring the world an ukiyo-e of Madoka Kaname from Puella Magi Madoka Magica .

Image via www.akihabara-premium.com ©Magica Quartet／Aniplex・Madoka Movie Project

The piece Puella Magi Madoka Magica Ukiyo-e Woodblock Print – The Law of Cycles, went on sale on July 27 at 12:00 p.m. JST. The company also revealed 300 copies would be printed and could be purchased from Japan, North America, and other select regions.

The Puella Magi Madoka Magica ukiyo-e features the anime series protagonist, Madoka Kaname, as she appeared in the final episode of the series and subsequent films Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 2: Eternal and Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion . Known as The Law of Cycles, Madoka is presented in her god-like state. The website also states each piece comes with an original frame along with a certificate denoting the piece is an authentic ukiyo-e print.

Image via Akihabara Premium Collection ©Magica Quartet／Aniplex・Madoka Movie Project

A short video of the creation process of the Puella Magi Madoka Magica ukiyo-e was also uploaded to the Tokyo dub agent Channel YouTube channel.

About the Artist

The Akihabara Premium Collection website detailed the artists behind Puella Magi Madoka Magica Ukiyo-e Woodblock Print – The Law of Cycles.

Washi Japanese Paper: Living National Treasure Iwano Ichibei the 9th

Born in 1933 to Iwano Ichibei the 8th, Iwano Ichibei the 9th began making washi Japanese paper when he was in fifth grade. He was given his current name in 1978 and received the distinct honor of Living National Treasure by the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology in June 2006. A master in creating Echizen Washi (paper made in now Fukui Prefecture), Iwano Ichibei the 9th primarily uses mulberry to create his paper.

Engraver: Kayoko Suga

After graduating from high school, Kayoko Suga apprenticed at the Tokyo Arakawa City Craftsman Training Support Program. Finishing her apprenticeship in ukiyo-e woodblock print carving after seven years, she struck out on her own. She is one of few Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry certified female traditional craftsmen.

Printer: Tatsuya Ito

Born in 1965, at the age of 20 Tatsuya Ito followed in his fathers, Ikuma Line Ito Tomoe the 4th, footsteps as an ukiyo-e printer and apprenticed under Bunpuku Ogawa. Following his three-year apprenticeship, Ito was awarded the Tokyo Governor Award in 1995. Ito has been conducting ukiyo-e printing workshops and performances across the world, primarily in Japan, Australia, Austria, Hungary, France, and the United States.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica Ukiyo-e Print – The Law of Cycles is a gorgeous piece that stands at 363mm and is 243mm wide and is a piece any Puella Magi Madoka Magica fan would want in their collection. However, it comes at a steep 65,000 yen (about US$425.97) before tax and shipping. The piece will be available in most regions excluding: Belarus, Russia, Iran, Syria, Cuba, Crimea, North Korea, Afghanistan, self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, and self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic.