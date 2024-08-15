Yuruyuri Creator Namori Designs New VTuber Unit Member

VTubers have exploded in popularity In the last decade — using virtual avatars, these online streamers take on the personalities of their characters and provide entertainment to millions of fans. Agencies have popped up to help create and manage existing VTubers, including Japan's Nijisanji. On August 13, the agency debuted a new five-VTuber unit called Speciale, and the unit's youngest character, Kirara Tamako, was designed by Yuruyuri creator Namori :

Image via x.com ©ANYCOLOR, Inc.

Five Nijisanji Livers Make Their Debut!



We look forward to your visit at Speciale (#すぺしゃーれ), a cafe restaurant in a certain town.



Details

Nijisanji's announcement also revealed the new unit would consist of Nanase Suzuna, Saotome Berry, Kirara Tamako, Sakayori Soma, and Nagisa Trout. The five are themed as staff at the fictional Speciale café restaurant. (Their names have Japanese wordplays on delectable dishes.) The company also announced their first stream would premiere on August 16.

The Nijisasanji YouTube channel also posted a promotional video introducing the group on August 13. The video has some short voice samples showcasing the personality of each Vtuber, making it a wonderful introduction to Speciale.

While it's unspecified who the character designer for each member of Speciale is, according to Comic Natalie , Kirara Tamako is designed by Yuru Yuri author Namori . The author took to his or her X account on August 13 showing support for the character saying, “I'm looking forward to your first stream…!”

I'm looking forward to your first stream…!🐣📛

As noted above, the members of Speciale will host their first streams on August 16. Each member will host their own stream beginning with Nanase Suzuna at 7:30 p.m. (6:30 a.m. EDT), followed by Saotome Berry, Kirara Tamako, Sakayori Soma, and Nagisa Trout every 30 minutes thereafter. The schedule is available on the Nijisanji website.