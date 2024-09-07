New Cup Noodle Ad Riffs on El Shaddai

Cup Noodle continues its tradition of parodying famous works

Nisshin Cup Noodle commercials are an interesting bunch. Often bordering on the absurd, they are nothing if not memorable, such as in 2010 when the instant noodle brand aired a whole series of commercials parodying famous songs such as “I was Born to Love You” by Freddie Mercury and “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi. Continuing in the tradition of parody commercials, Cup Noodles recently released a new commercial parodying the infamous 2010 El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron E3 trailer.

Image via www.youtube.com © NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. All Rights Reserved. © crim All Rights Reserved.

The Cup Noodle X (formerly Twitter ) account revealed the new El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron parody commercial on September 3. The post includes a 53-second video combining the normal and premium versions of the commercial, with the caption (roughly translated) “Enoch, you sure that's enough Cup Noodle?” and the hashtag “El Shaddai.”

Enoch, you sure that's enough Cup Noodles?

The Cup Noodle YouTube channel also uploaded the video on the same day. Surprisingly, Cup Noodle leaned further into the parody in the description of the video by quoting the El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron E3 trailer opening. Of course, as a parody, a few lines were changed to reflect the video is a Cup Noodle commercial. The description reads:

Allow me to tell you a tale.

It took place 360,000… no 14,000 years ago

But what is time anyway? To me it seems like yesterday. For you, it might be tomorrow.

Someone chose regular Cup Noodles instead of the Premium Cup Noodls.

His name was… Enoch.

Even then he wouldn't let anyone tell him what to do.

Not even me.

It was a pretty good commercial.