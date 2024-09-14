McDonald's x Genshin Impact Collaboration That Fans Will Be Lovin'

Almost like a Happy Meal for adults

McDonald's is well-known for collaborations with children's properties for their Happy Meal sets. Rare are those collaborations geared for adults, but now the fast-food chain is planning one with the massively popular video game Genshin Impact.

Image courtesy of HoYoverse North America © 2017 – 2024 McDonald's. All Rights Reserved ©COGNOSHERE. All Rights Reserved

The McDonald's X (formerly Twitter ) account announced the collaboration with Genshin Impact on September 11. The company stated that fans who ordered through the McDonald's app would receive in-game rewards.

commission: order in-app and claim your genshin rewards pic.twitter.com/5w5lQ24GgK — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 10, 2024

The Genshin Impact YouTube channel also released a short video announcing the collaboration on the same day. The commercial features Genshin Impact characters Kaedehara Kazuha and Beidou ordering the special menu items off the McDonald's app and ends by showing some of the exclusive in-game rewards.

A subsequent post by the account and a press release by HoYoverse North America offers more details:

The Genshin Impact × McDonald's collaboration will launch in the U.S. on September 17.



Check the poster below for information about how to purchase collaboration products, exclusive in-game rewards, and more details about the event rules.#GenshinxMcD #GenshinApplePie pic.twitter.com/qW0vM4bVY4 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) September 10, 2024

According to the press release, the Genshin Impact collaboration will run from September 17 to September 29 through the McDonalds app. During the collaboration, fans can “earn unique in-game rewards with the purchase of a Genshin Impact Apple Pie or the Genshin Impact Deluxe McCrispy™ Meal.” The rewards include Primogems, Golden Apple Pastry, a special Wind Glider, and an exclusive name card.

Image courtesy of HoYoverse North America © 2017 – 2024 McDonald's. All Rights Reserved ©COGNOSHERE. All Rights Reserved

The Genshin Impact Apple Pie box art will feature the characters Kaedehara Kazuha and Beidou. The Genshin Impact Deluxe McCrispy™ Meal will feature the Deluxe McCrispy, fries, the Genshin Impact Apple Pie, and a drink. Both menu items come with separate rewards. The Apple Pie's rewards will include items such as 40 Primogems, 3 exclusive Golden Apple Pastries and a “Golden Apple Pastry” Recipe. The Deluxe McCrispy™ Meal's reward will feature the “Wings of Delicacies” Wind Glider and an exclusive “Celebration: Crispy and Sweet” Namecard.

This appears to be a fun little collaboration for Genshin Impact fans in the same way as the recent KFC and Uma Musume collaboration. Of course, there are some restrictions and fine print with the Genshin Impact collaboration. Chiefly, the campaign exclusives are valid for one per Apple Pie or Genshin Meal purchase at participating McDonald's for a limited time, and fans must opt in to email and Rewards before purchase. Now, if only it came with a physical toy, then the collaboration would be a complete adult Happy Meal.