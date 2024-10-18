Newtype Magazine Returns in English — as a Free Giveaway at New York Comic Con

Crunchyroll brings back the Newtype magazine in English for one special edition at this year's New York Comic Con. The special issue features a cover with brand-new art of Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom , while the back cover features custom art from The Apothecary Diaries .

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

Inside the covers, the issue includes an exclusive interview with the director of Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom , Naoyuki Itō , and the director of The Apothecary Diaries , Norihiro Naganuma . The special issue is the only place to read these interviews (in English) for now.

Interested fans can pick up the magazine at Crunchyroll 's booth, the Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Screening, the Crunchyroll Industry Panel, or the Overlord Panel. Ito is giving away one signed copy of the issue at the Overlord panel.

New York Comic Con takes place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from Thursday-Sunday.

Newtype USA , the official version of the magazine, was first published in November 2002. After briefly being attached to Digital Manga, Newtype USA was launched by ADV with issue 0 at Anime Expo 2002. The magazine ended publication in February 2008.

Newtype USA was licensed by ADV from Kadokawa Shoten , the publisher of the original Newtype magazine in Japan. Newtype Japan has been in publication since 1985, with the March 1985 issue being the first. The original Newtype magazine is named after the fictional Newtype evolution of humans in the Gundam anime franchise .

Another anime magazine published in English two decades ago, Viz 's Animerica , also briefly returned as a free convention exclusive after it ended retail sales.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.