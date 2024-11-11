Get Senshi's Cookware From Delicious in Dungeon

You can buy them outright, or donate to the city where they're made

The Mura no Kajiya X (formerly Twitter ) account announced on October 29 that the two-handed pot and frying pan used by Delicious in Dungeon character Senshi will be available through Japan's furusato nōzei (hometown tax donation) program.

The two-handed pot and frying pan will be available to those who direct part of their income taxes to Tsubame City, Nigata Prefecture through the furusato nōzei program. Iron pot manufacturer Summit produces both items in Tsubame City.

Both items are available with a 17,000 yen (about US$111.33) donation to Tsubame City.

Mura no Kajiya originally announced Senshi's two-handed pot and frying pan in early May.

According to the Mura no Kajiya website, the two-handed pot retails at 4,730 yen and the frying pan at 4,400 yen (about US$31 and US$29, respectively).

The furusato nōzei program began in 2008 to balance out the residence taxes between densely populated urban areas and the sparsely populated rural areas of Japan. Through the program, residents of Japan can donate to a municipality and in return will receive an equal deduction in their residence tax as well as a gift from the municipality. According to the program's website, Japanese residents can donate to just under 4,000 municipalities.