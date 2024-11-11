Interest
Get Senshi's Cookware From Delicious in Dungeon
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Mura no Kajiya X (formerly Twitter) account announced on October 29 that the two-handed pot and frying pan used by Delicious in Dungeon character Senshi will be available through Japan's furusato nōzei (hometown tax donation) program.
The two-handed pot and frying pan will be available to those who direct part of their income taxes to Tsubame City, Nigata Prefecture through the furusato nōzei program. Iron pot manufacturer Summit produces both items in Tsubame City.
【ふるさと納税】— 村の鍛冶屋 (@murakaji) October 29, 2024
ダンジョン飯「イズガンダのセンシ」の両手鍋、「イズガンダのセンシ」のフライパンが生産地新潟県燕市のふるさと納税返礼品になりました！
現在各種ECサイトでも購入できますが、ふるさと納税でも返礼品としてゲットできます！！https://t.co/TlOxAh83cHhttps://t.co/ET4XwwoXQ8 pic.twitter.com/gOQyP12c49
[Hometown Tax Donation] From Delicious in Dungeon, Senshi of Izganda's two-handled pot and Senshi of Izganda's frying pan are now available as hometown tax donation gifts from Tsubame City, Niigata Prefecture, where they are produced!
Currently, they can be purchased on various e-commerce sites, but you can also get them as gifts in return for hometown tax donations!!
Both items are available with a 17,000 yen (about US$111.33) donation to Tsubame City.
Mura no Kajiya originally announced Senshi's two-handed pot and frying pan in early May.
【販売予定】— 村の鍛冶屋 (@murakaji) May 8, 2024
アニメ『#ダンジョン飯』とのコラボ調理器具より、
『ダンジョン飯 「イズガンダのセンシ」の両手鍋』
『ダンジョン飯 「イズガンダのセンシ」のフライパン』
の再販を5月15日（水）21時より開始します
以下サイトで販売いたしますので今しばらくお待ち下さいhttps://t.co/WI0FYiHgiA pic.twitter.com/t4zysglDJ7
[Release] From the collaboration cookware with Delicious in Dungeon, Senshi of Izganda's two-handled pot and Senshi of Izganda's frying pan will go on sale on Wednesday, May 15 at 9:00 p.m.
They will be available on the following website, so please wait for a bit longer.
According to the Mura no Kajiya website, the two-handed pot retails at 4,730 yen and the frying pan at 4,400 yen (about US$31 and US$29, respectively).
The furusato nōzei program began in 2008 to balance out the residence taxes between densely populated urban areas and the sparsely populated rural areas of Japan. Through the program, residents of Japan can donate to a municipality and in return will receive an equal deduction in their residence tax as well as a gift from the municipality. According to the program's website, Japanese residents can donate to just under 4,000 municipalities.
Sources: Mura no Kajiba's X/Twitter account (link 2), Mura no Kajiba's website (link 2), Rakuten via Siliconera, Kyotango City's website, Furusato Nozei's website