Original Tamagotchi Revived — Inside a UFO-Transforming Robot

In November 1996, Bandai gave birth to the massively popular digital pet Tamagotchi. While not as popular now as it was back then, Tamagotchi still attracts a following. With its 30th anniversary fast approaching, the franchise has partnered with Bandai's Tamashii and Chogokin brands to bring a transformable Tamagotchi toy.

Tamashii Nations announced the transformable Chogokin Tamagotchi Robo toy on November 1 with a video featuring its gimmicks. Tucked inside the robot is a version of the very first Tamagotchi in gold chrome to mark Chogokin's 50th anniversary. Pre-orders for the toy set began on November 1, and it will go on sale next May. The toy is on display at the Tokyu Plaza Harajuku (popularly known as the Harakado) between November 2 and November 28.

Ch-ch-ch-ch Chogokin… Tamagotchi 😳!?

Image via Tamagotchi franchise's X/Twitter account ®&© 2024 Bandai ©Bandai

The companies posted photos of the transformable toy on November 2:

New product



Chogokin Tamagotchi Robot

The Tamagotchi UFO transforms into a robot!? The Tamagotchi UFO, equipped with the "Original Tamagotchi," transforms into a robot!



Scheduled for release around May 2025



Pre-orders start at 16:00 on November 1st

https://hb.afl. Rakuten .co.jp/hgc/2f2c8e58.4…

／

Tamagotchi Robot Exhibition Information!

＼



From November 2 to November 28, the Chogokin Tamagotchi Robo will be on display for the first time in the world at the "Celebrating 28 Years! Tamagotchi Birthday!" event at the Harakado in Harajuki



▽For more information on the event, click here.

https://tamagotchi-official.com/jp/news/01_666/



The Chogokin Tamagotchi Robo, equipped with an Original Tamagotchi in a special color variant, is now available for pre-order in stores



▽ Click here for details

https://tamashiiweb.com/item/15156/

According to Tamashii Web, the Chogokin Tamagotchi Robo is available for 9,900 yen (about US$64). Pre-orders are not limited to Japan and are slated for Asia, the United States, the European Union, Latin America, and other regions.