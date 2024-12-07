×
Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo's General Retail Launch Delayed in Japan

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
But Nintendo of America has not announced its own delay

Nintendo's customer support in Japan announced on Wednesday that the general retail release of the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo has been delayed in Japan, at least for people who aren't Nintendo Switch Online members. According to the Japanese Nintendo website, Alarmo was slated for retail sales in mid-February 2025. However, due to production and inventory concerns, the company is postponing the retail release in game shops and other stores.

The Alarmo has been still available for preorders exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members on My Nintendo Store in Japan, with shipping still planned for mid-February 2025. Nintendo of America's website made no mention if the Alarmo would also be delayed overseas.

Nintendo announced the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo on October 9 on several social media services, including X (formerlyTwitter), Instagram, and YouTube. According to the Nintendo of America X/Twitter account, the clock features “35 scenes from across 5 Nintendo titles.” The video included in the post showcases music and sound effects from the Mario Bros. franchise, Splatoon franchise, and The Legend of Zelda franchise. The video is also available on the Nintendo of America YouTube channel.

