Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo's General Retail Launch Delayed in Japan

Image via www.youtube.com © Nintendo.

Nintendo 's customer support in Japan announced on Wednesday that the general retail release of the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo has been delayed in Japan, at least for people who aren't Nintendo Switch Online members. According to the Japanese Nintendo website, Alarmo was slated for retail sales in mid-February 2025. However, due to production and inventory concerns, the company is postponing the retail release in game shops and other stores.

The Alarmo has been still available for preorders exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members on My Nintendo Store in Japan, with shipping still planned for mid-February 2025. Nintendo of America 's website made no mention if the Alarmo would also be delayed overseas.

We have published an "Announcement and Apology Regarding the Sales of Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo."

Pre-orders will begin for customers who are Nintendo Switch Online members on My Nintendo Store. General retail sales for customers who are not members has been postponed. For more information, please click here.

Nintendo announced the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo on October 9 on several social media services, including X (formerlyTwitter), Instagram, and YouTube . According to the Nintendo of America X/ Twitter account, the clock features “35 scenes from across 5 Nintendo titles.” The video included in the post showcases music and sound effects from the Mario Bros. franchise , Splatoon franchise , and The Legend of Zelda franchise . The video is also available on the Nintendo of America YouTube channel.

Wake up! Nintendo Sound Clock: #Alarmo is available for early access for Nintendo Switch Online members in the US and Canada!



This interactive alarm clock lets you set a time and select from 35 scenes from across 5 Nintendo titles. More titles to be added later! pic.twitter.com/PzwoYn1xy3 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 9, 2024