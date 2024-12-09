Sonic the Hedgehog x Transformers Collaborate for New Toys

It's the fastest bot alive

Image via www.instagram.com ©Hasbro

Hasbro announced a partnership with Sonic the Hedgehog for its Transformers toys at Cybertron Convention 2024 in China on Friday. The Blue Booster and Wingtail toys transform into robotic interpretations of Sonic himself and Tails, respectively.

The two will come in a box set for US$49.99 next summer.

The Transformers toy line has recently announced other collaborations for its 40th anniversary. In August, Takara Tomy , Hasbro 's Japanese partner on Transformers , unveiled collaborations with Godzilla , Macross , Monster Hunter , and Zoids . Hasbro then revealed a collaboration with Naruto in October. Along with these crossovers, the Transformers toy line was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame at the Strong National Museum of Play in November.