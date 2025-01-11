Play as a Junji Ito Character in New Dead by Daylight Collaboration

Ito: “It was very moving to see that they had become even more terrifying characters after leaving my hands”

The asymmetrical multiplayer survival horror video game Dead by Daylight revealed a collaboration with popular horror manga creator Junji Ito on Wednesday. The announcement states, “These Outfits will keep you up at night.” and featured a short video showcasing the player cosmetics fans can purchase.

Celebrate Junji Ito's iconic characters with this spine-chilling Collection, now available in the in-game store.

According to Dead by Daylight's developer and publisher Behaviour Interactive, the collaboration will include eight player cosmetic outfits from across the manga creator's works. The cosmetic outfits include (with official descriptions):

Miss Fuchi – Legendary Outfit for The Artist, taken from the stories Rumors and Fashion Model.

Tomie – Legendary Outfit for The Spirit, taken from the story Tomie .

Hikizuris' Dark Past – Very Rare Outfit for The Twins, inspired by The Bizarre Hikizuri Siblings: The Séance

Soichi's Pary Clothes – Very Rare Outfit for The Trickster, inspired by the character Soichi Tsujii from multiple stories.

Half Spirits' Torments – Ultra Rare Outfit for The Dredge, inspired by Story of the Mysterious Tunnel.

Tsukiko's Uniform – Very Rare Outfit for Yui Kimura , inspired by the story Tomie .

Terumi's Fame – Very Rare Outfit for Yun-Jin Lee, inspired by the story The Hanging Balloons.

Puppet's Troubled Ballet – Very Rare Outfit for Kate Denson, inspired by the story Marionette Mansion.

Prior to the collaboration's announcement, the game's staff posted a short interview with (and gameplay of) Ito on Tuesday. The creator said, “It was very moving to see that they had become even more terrifying characters after leaving my hands.” Ito then commented on the player cosmetics based on characters from his stories before playing the game.

We recently had the honor of connecting with Junji Ito, who reacted to seeing his outfits realized in Dead by Daylight.

The Junji Ito Collection is currently available in Dead by Daylight on all supported platforms. At the time of press Behaviour Interactive has not announced when the cosmetics will no longer be available.