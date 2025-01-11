×
Interest
Play as a Junji Ito Character in New Dead by Daylight Collaboration

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Ito: “It was very moving to see that they had become even more terrifying characters after leaving my hands”

ito_junji_dead_by_daylight_01
Image via www.youtube.com
© JI/Asahi Shimbun Publications, The Junji Ito Collection Production Committee © JI/Asahi Shimbun Publications, Junji Ito Maniac Production Committee © 2015-2025 BEHAVIOUR, DEAD BY DAYLIGHT and other related trademarks and logos belong to Behaviour Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

The asymmetrical multiplayer survival horror video game Dead by Daylight revealed a collaboration with popular horror manga creator Junji Ito on Wednesday. The announcement states, “These Outfits will keep you up at night.” and featured a short video showcasing the player cosmetics fans can purchase.

According to Dead by Daylight's developer and publisher Behaviour Interactive, the collaboration will include eight player cosmetic outfits from across the manga creator's works. The cosmetic outfits include (with official descriptions):

Miss Fuchi – Legendary Outfit for The Artist, taken from the stories Rumors and Fashion Model.
Tomie – Legendary Outfit for The Spirit, taken from the story Tomie.
Hikizuris' Dark Past – Very Rare Outfit for The Twins, inspired by The Bizarre Hikizuri Siblings: The Séance
Soichi's Pary Clothes – Very Rare Outfit for The Trickster, inspired by the character Soichi Tsujii from multiple stories.
Half Spirits' Torments – Ultra Rare Outfit for The Dredge, inspired by Story of the Mysterious Tunnel.
Tsukiko's Uniform – Very Rare Outfit for Yui Kimura, inspired by the story Tomie.
Terumi's Fame – Very Rare Outfit for Yun-Jin Lee, inspired by the story The Hanging Balloons.
Puppet's Troubled Ballet – Very Rare Outfit for Kate Denson, inspired by the story Marionette Mansion.

Killer Outfits

ito_junji_dead_by_daylight_02
Miss Fuchi
Image via deadbydaylight.com

ito_junji_dead_by_daylight_03
Tomie
Image via deadbydaylight.com

ito_junji_dead_by_daylight_04
Hikizuri's Dark Past
Image via deadbydaylight.com

ito_junji_dead_by_daylight_05
Soichi's Party Clothes
Image via deadbydaylight.com

ito_junji_dead_by_daylight_06
Half Spirits' Torment
Image via deadbydaylight.com


Survivor Outfits

ito_junji_dead_by_daylight_07
Tsukiko's Uniform
Image via www.youtube.com

ito_junji_dead_by_daylight_08
Terumi's Fame
Image via deadbydaylight.com

ito_junji_dead_by_daylight_09
Puppet's Troubled Ballet
Image via deadbydaylight.com


Prior to the collaboration's announcement, the game's staff posted a short interview with (and gameplay of) Ito on Tuesday. The creator said, “It was very moving to see that they had become even more terrifying characters after leaving my hands.” Ito then commented on the player cosmetics based on characters from his stories before playing the game.

The Junji Ito Collection is currently available in Dead by Daylight on all supported platforms. At the time of press Behaviour Interactive has not announced when the cosmetics will no longer be available.

Sources: Email correspondence (Crunchyroll, Behaviour Interactive), Dead by Daylight's X/Twitter account (link 2), Dead by Daylight's YouTube channel (link 2), Dead by Daylight's website

