Transformers Line Unveils Upcoming Macross 7 Crossover Prototype

Tagline: "The power of transforming and Basara's song reverberates throughout the battlefield" Photo: ©Anime News Network Basara Prime: ©TOMY ©BIGWEST

Takara Tomy 's T-Spark Zone event unveiled a prototype of Basara Prime, the Transformers toy line's upcoming collaboration with the Macross 7 anime, on Friday:

SYNERGENEX SERIES

MACROSS7 / TRANSFORMERS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

シナジネクス

マクロス7／トランスフォーマー

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

その名は...「バサラプライム」



T-SPARK ZONE 2025 にて開発中サンプル初展示予定



T-SPARK ZONE 2025の詳細はこちら↓… pic.twitter.com/134EmvFDnW — 【公式】トランスフォーマー情報局 (@TF_pr) January 9, 2025

SYNERGENEX SERIES

MACROSS7 / TRANSFORMERS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Synaginex

Macross 7 / Transformers

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Its name is… Basara Prime



The prototype is exhibited for the first time at T-SPARK ZONE 2025



For details on T-SPARK ZONE 2025, click here ↓

https://takaratomy.co.jp/products/tsparkofficial/zone/

The prototype converts from a fighter similar to Macross 7 's VF-19 Custom Fire Valkyrie to a robot inspired by both Transformers ' Optimus Prime and Macross 7 's singing pilot Basara Nekki, complete with a guitar.

Photo: © Anime News Network Basara Prime: © TOMY © BIGWEST

Photo: © Anime News Network Basaraprime: © TOMY © BIGWEST Photo: © Anime News Network Basara Prime: © TOMY © BIGWEST

The figure is slated to ship in Winter 2025. As of press time, Takara Tomy , the Japanese distributor of Transformers , has not announced the price of the figure.

The Transformers and Macross 7 collaboration is part of Takara Tomy 's Synergenex line. The collaboration was announced in August 2024 along with several other collaboration projects including Godzilla , Monster Hunter, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Zoids . Transformers has also recently collaborated with Naruto and announced a collaboration with Sonic the Hedgehog.

This isn't Transformers ' first tango with Macross . Before co-creating and designing the first Macross series, Shōji Kawamori joined other members of Studio Nue in designing toys in Takara's Diaclone line. Hasbro rebranded many of those Diaclone toys for Transformers , including the Battle Convoy truck which became the iconic Optimus Prime. Hasbro also licensed the 1/55-scale VF-1S Valkyrie toy mold from the first Macross to sell as Jetfire in Transformers . (Kawamori designed the VF-19 Custom Fire Valkyrie itself in Macross 7 , but Takara Tomy 's staff at T-Spark Zone refrained from commenting on if Kawamori was directly involved in Basara Prime's design.)