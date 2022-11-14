Interview: My Hero Ultra Rumble Producer Aoba Miyazaki

After the success of My Hero One's Justice, Bandai Namco brings us My Hero Ultra Rumble, a new action game based on the hit shōnen series My Hero Academia . Instead of fighting one-on-one, players will have the chance to put their quirks to the test in teams of three, as being a hero (or villain) also means learning to work well with others. Aoba Miyazaki, the game's producer, was kind enough to answer some of our questions regarding My Hero Ultra Rumble's new mechanics and what sets it apart from other fighting games in the series. Do you have what it takes to be the last team standing in this thrilling 24-player team-based battle royale?

ANN: One of the most noteworthy features in My Hero Ultra Rumble is the newly-expanded fighting space. Have the abilities of the characters been tweaked or revved up to account for that larger space compared to previous games?

Aoba Miyazaki: My Hero Ultra Rumble is a completely distinct experience from My Hero One's Justice in terms of game rules, character balance, and character skills. This game is designed to let players enjoy the wide stages with elevation differences and obstacles, multiplayer battles that are not one-on-one, and a co-op style that incorporates the “quirk” of the My Hero Academia characters by having players team up with other characters to cross their "quirk" with other players' “quirk”.

Every character seems to have their own specific method of mobility in order to take full advantage of the space. Some characters have abilities that make them more agile than others, so what was it like developing the abilities of those characters that might not be as quick?

As in the original manga/anime, each "quirk" has its own strengths and weaknesses, and we incorporated differences for each of the in-game characters in terms of speed. My Hero Ultra Rumble is designed so characters who do not have speed can excel in defense and support. On the other hand, some characters are fast and can move their team members at high speed.

We hope that by teaming up and improving their strengths and supporting their friends' weaknesses, players will be able to enjoy playing as the characters of My Hero Academia even more.

With so many unique heroes and so many different quirk combinations, how did your team balance the game combat? What specifically do you and your team look for to ensure that people can get the most fun out of almost any hero combination?

We made adjustments so that the "quirk" and techniques of the original manga/anime are accurately depicted. We also conducted numerous playtests against other players to ensure the battle balance and character images are maintained. We hope players can enjoy the co-op and team gameplay experience in a way that reflects the original manga/anime.

Would you consider this game a good entry point for those that have little to no experience with the My Hero Academia franchise? What about those that are not familiar with battle royale games? Do you think the game lends itself more to that audience or more towards those who prefer very mechanic-heavy gameplay?

My Hero Ultra Rumble will be a very accessible game for those who are not familiar with battle royale games. Inexperienced or passive players can contribute to their team by providing support. Team play and user communication will be possible through Emotes and Pings, so we hope players will enjoy becoming their favorite characters by combining various character emotes, voices, and battle skills.

We are also developing the game so customers that played many Battle Royale games can also enjoy My Hero Ultra Rumble. We received a lot of feedback during the Closed Beta Test, and we will continue to make adjustments, so the game is even more challenging to play.

Is it possible to go into the development of the skill cards and the mindset behind their purpose in the game?

Our goal was for people to enjoy My Hero Ultra Rumble's battles with friends, and to enjoy an authentic recreation of the My Hero Academia characters' skills.

Skill cards were designed to let players enjoy individual battles for each match. Players can pick up skill cards regardless of if they are for your character, and you can use another character's skill cards for temporary stat boots.

Players can also drop these cards to share among team members. Good communication and team strategy are key to adapting to each battle's shifting matchups.

Do you see this game making any impact on the competitive Battle Royale scene?

Because the original My Hero Academia manga/anime is the backbone of this game, players will be able to control characters whose "quirks" have been accurately reproduced and enjoy team play and communication with their friends. This will allow players to experience an immersion in the original manga/anime and its characters that is not possible in other games.